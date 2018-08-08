North Carolina's Electric Cooperatives Celebrate National Drive Electric Week By Highlighting Charging Stations And Tourism Opportunities In Co-op Communities

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National Drive Electric Week is Sept. 8-16, and North Carolina's electric cooperatives are putting in a plug for both electric vehicles (EVs) and cooperative communities by highlighting the expanding network of EV charging stations in the diverse, rural communities they serve. By working together to fill charging station gaps in North Carolina's non-urban areas, electric cooperatives are encouraging greater EV adoption, which ultimately promotes environmental stewardship and supports commerce and tourism in all areas of the state.

"Electric cooperatives serve 45 percent of North Carolina's land mass and 93 of its 100 counties from the mountains to the coast, and our communities are home to a diverse array of interesting places to explore," said Diane Huis, senior vice president of innovation and business development for North Carolina's Electric Cooperatives. "By investing in rural charging infrastructure, we can encourage the environmental and cost-savings benefits of EVs while also drawing people and economic opportunity to the areas we serve."

Every major route in the state traverses cooperative-served areas, providing ample opportunity to deploy charging stations in rural communities, as well as at or along the way to tourist destinations.

To give a few examples, Randolph EMC recently opened four new charging stations at the N.C. Zoo, which is one of the state's most visited attractions. Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative also just debuted two charging stations on Hatteras Island along the state's Outer Banks, Brunswick Electric has charging stations in six beach communities in its service area and Four County EMC has a station just off I-40 on the way to and from the coast. In the west, Blue Ridge Energy has helped install charging stations in the idyllic mountain towns of West Jefferson and Blowing Rock, as well as in Lenoir.

Follow along on social media during National Drive Electric Week (#NDEW2018) to learn more about co-op communities throughout North Carolina and their EV charging stations. Posts will be shared by the cooperatives throughout the week on Facebook and Twitter using #EVlife and #CoopInnovation. Cooperative members, EV drivers and others are also encouraged to share posts highlighting EVs and co-op communities using these hashtags.

