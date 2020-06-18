North Coast Organics Announces Collaboration With the Grateful Dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North Coast Organics® is proud to announce the official Grateful Dead USDA organic deodorant line. The collaboration will include five scents, all handmade in small batches, using 100% natural, vegan, edible ingredients.

North Coast Organics debuts line of official Grateful Dead certified organic deodorants

David Lemieux, the band's legacy manager and archivist, shared: "Along with our love of the music, Dead Heads also often identify themselves as socially and environmentally conscious, and with that awareness is a love of the world around us, and the desire to help protect it. That goes for ourselves as well. As much as it's important to be mindful of what we put into our bodies, it's also essential to be aware of what we put onto our bodies. We're so happy that a company like North Coast Organics exists, as they share our love of organic, healthful products for the body. Ethical and kind, North Coast Organics lives and functions as we do, with an awareness that the future's here, we are it, and we need to take care of the planet and ourselves."

"I have been a Dead Head since 1999. The music and spirit of the Grateful Dead have influenced my company's core principles of service, veganism, and organic agriculture," said North Coast Organics founder and CEO Nathan Morin. "The Grateful Dead have inspired us to stay true to our main mission of social responsibility."

A Certified B Corporation®, North Coast Organics is owned and run by a mother, Debbie Morin, and son, Nathan Morin. The new line of Grateful Dead-inspired deodorants are USDA-certified organic and made of five simple, edible ingredients, plus organic essential oil blends, that create long-lasting deodorants that actually work.

"We took care in creating special essential oil blends that reference the Grateful Dead's music," explained Morin. "One scent named Skull and Roses highlights the cold-pressed, certified organic, lavender and rose essential oils, and another named Sunshine features blood orange and bergamot essential oils used in the coconut oil and shea butter-based deodorant sticks."

Fans of the Grateful Dead will recognize the iconic "lightning bolt" featured on the new deodorants' psychedelic artwork and can purchase the full North Coast Organics official Grateful Dead organic deodorant line beginning June 18, 2020, online at www.NorthCoastOrganics.us and at retailers throughout the country beginning July 2020.

About North Coast Organics

North Coast Organics® was founded in 2012 and is a 100% family-owned, independent, Certified B Corporation that produces handmade certified organic body care products in small batches using only natural, vegan, edible ingredients. Our entire line, including CBD products, are certified organic, certified vegan, certified non-GMO, and certified cruelty free. The line of North Coast Organics is available at over 2,000 retailers across the United States and Canada, including Whole Foods Market. For additional information, visit www.NorthCoastOrganics.us or follow on Instagram @NorthCoastOrganics.

