North Country Smokehouse Receives 2022 Good Food Award

Award recipients were vetted and judged on further sustainability, social responsibility, taste, authenticity, and their dedication towards humanizing and reforming American Food culture. The winners were recognized by Alice Waters and René Redzepi, legendary chef of Noma, with a congratulatory video where Redzepi noted: "I believe it is our collective efforts that can turn the tide and ensure our shared earth will survive. You are the champions of the future, and you are leading the way."

Good Food Award recipients, many of whose products are not typically available in the Bay Area – were prominently displayed on shelf at the Good Food Shop in San Francisco's Ferry Building (within The Epicurean Trader storefront) for two-full weeks this past January. The Good Food Foundation Awards Ceremony takes place on Friday, March 4, and the event is preceded by the San Francisco Good Food Mercantile on Thursday, March 3, 2022.



Learn more about the Good Food Foundation and view the complete list of 2022 Good Food Award winners here.

About North Country Smokehouse

As one of America's few remaining, family-owned smokehouses, North Country's mission is to hand craft premium, artisanal smoked meats through culinary excellence, exceptional animal care standards, and respect for the land. Located in the heart of New England, their authentic charcuterie features only the best hand-selected, natural ingredients, and small batch smoking process over embers of local hardwoods.

The NCS product line features smoked bacon, ham, sausages, and deli meats, as well as unique offerings like smoked chicken, and Cajun Pork Tasso. Voted America's Best Bacon by Men's Journal, New England's Best Meat by Yankee Magazine, and The Best Bacon in America by Food & Wine, North Country is noted for balancing taste with time honored tradition and modern food trends.

Visit ncsmokehouse.com for more information.

