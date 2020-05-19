SEATTLE, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a report on states with the highest hospital expenses. The influx brought on from the pandemic comes at a time where hospital expenses are at an all-time high after a decade of steep increases.

Over the last decade, each state, with the exception of Alaska and Maryland, has experienced an increase in hospital expenses. The rate of increase varies by state, but the reasons for increased expenses are likely similar. Our complex health insurance system in the United States leaves us in tremendous debt, and hospitals must continue to increase health care costs to offset the losses incurred by health insurance deficiencies.

Key findings:

North Dakota , Wyoming and Wisconsin saw the highest increases in hospital expenses per visit.

, and saw the highest increases in hospital expenses per visit. North Dakota , Connecticut and Oregon have the highest hospital expenses per visit in America.

, and have the highest hospital expenses per visit in America. Nearly 10% of Americans are uninsured, leaving $35 billion dollars in uncompensated health care annually.

in uncompensated health care annually. Hospital debt increased from $617 million in 2015 to $56 billion in 2018.

in 2015 to in 2018. The complex American health insurance system leaves a total of 8% of health care costs going towards administrative costs. Other developed countries spend 1% to 3% on administrative costs.

The average hospital expense for an inpatient visit costs $2,335 ⁠— 36% higher from a decade ago.

Rank Location 2009 Average 2018 Average Rate Change 1 North Dakota $1,238 $3,573 188.61% 2 Wyoming $1,293 $2,473 91.26% 3 Wisconsin $1,629 $2,807 72.31% 4 Idaho $1,781 $2,966 66.54% 5 Vermont $1,586 $2,633 66.02% 6 New York $1,811 $2,894 59.80% 7 Nebraska $1,347 $2,140 58.87% 8 Connecticut $2,238 $3,481 55.54% 9 Minnesota $1,317 $2,048 55.50% 10 Illinois $1,646 $2,522 53.22% 11 West Virginia $952 $1,446 51.89% 12 Ohio $1,812 $2,702 49.12% 13 Kansas $1,344 $1,963 46.06% 14 Arkansas $1,361 $1,984 45.78% 15 Tennessee $1,381 $2,013 45.76% 16 New Mexico $1,985 $2,826 42.37% 17 California $2,239 $3,180 42.03% 18 Kentucky $1,434 $2,020 40.86% 19 Colorado $2,086 $2,931 40.51% 20 Pennsylvania $1,356 $1,892 39.53% 21 Oregon $2,459 $3,426 39.32% 22 Michigan $1,439 $1,991 38.36% 23 Texas $1,944 $2,664 37.04% 24 Utah $2,104 $2,883 37.02% 25 Hawaii $1,656 $2,235 34.96% 26 Louisiana $1,522 $2,054 34.95% 27 Oklahoma $1,441 $1,939 34.56% 28 Washington $2,516 $3,385 34.54% 29 Maine $1,331 $1,785 34.11% 30 Arizona $1,874 $2,482 32.44% 31 Indiana $1,816 $2,391 31.66% 32 South Dakota $1,563 $2,053 31.35% 33 New Jersey $1,828 $2,399 31.24% 34 North Carolina $1,579 $2,050 29.83% 35 New Hampshire $1,871 $2,400 28.27% 36 Georgia $1,262 $1,607 27.34% 37 Virginia $1,970 $2,435 23.60% 38 Florida $1,707 $2,105 23.32% 39 Alabama $1,294 $1,582 22.26% 40 South Carolina $1,745 $2,052 17.59% 41 Missouri $1,789 $2,101 17.44% 42 Mississippi $1,265 $1,472 16.36% 43 Massachusetts $2,066 $2,390 15.68% 44 Rhode Island $2,235 $2,509 12.26% 45 Montana $1,444 $1,599 10.73% 46 Iowa $1,442 $1,595 10.61% 47 Nevada $2,018 $2,213 9.66% 48 Delaware $1,954 $2,062 5.53% 49 Maryland $2,093 $2,080 -0.62% 50 Alaska $2,354 $2,188 -7.05%

Methodology

We analyzed American Hospital Association data via Kaiser Family Foundation on hospital expenses per visit in each state from 2009 to 2018. We compared hospital expense averages in each state over a 10-year period to see which states have seen the largest increases in hospital expenses. Final rankings are based on states that saw the largest percentage increases in hospital expenses per visit.

