North Floridians Save 25% Ahead of Hurricane Dorian With South Beach Group Hotels

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Central and North Florida in Hurricane Dorian's path, now is the time to discuss preparations – from emergency supplies like flashlights, batteries, and water to the safest evacuation routes.

North Floridians on the East coast are watching for any shift in the cone of uncertainty that has woefully become traditional dinner conversation during each hurricane season. As it stands, Dorian will hit Florida as a category three storm, so forecasters are warning of potentially life-threatening flash floods and high winds to exceed 115 mph with wind gusts even higher.

Although Hurricane Irma was two short years ago, South Floridians can vividly recall the need to seek a place to retreat until the storm clears.

South Beach Group Hotels would like to welcome any of their North Florida family, who would like to weather the storm in Miami, by offering an additional 25% discount for travel now through Sept. 4, 2019. They are pet-friendly, so guests traveling with their scaly, furry, or feathered companions can bring them along at no additional cost. For those driving South, the hotel group will also provide a daily rebate for parking in local City of Miami Beach garages with a valid receipt.

They encourage North Floridians to practice safety first and know they are with them in solidarity.

