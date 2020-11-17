North Highland Named a 2020 Best Firm to Work For by Consulting Magazine

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading change and transformation consultancy North Highland has been recognized as a 2020 "Best Firm to Work For" by Consulting Magazine. Each year, Consulting Magazine identifies the best firms to work for in the consulting profession. The rankings are based on responses to survey questions taken by a firm's own consultants and scores are measured against all qualifying firms.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a Best Firm to Work For, and this year marks the 12th time we've earned this recognition," said Dan Reardon, CEO and Chairman of North Highland. "It's a testament to our people-first mentality, which shines through the work we do and the solutions we create. Even as we face unprecedented times, I am proud of our people for staying committed to our culture of care and creating a positive change for our clients and each other."

The survey assessed employee satisfaction in six categories: culture, career development, client engagement, firm leadership and compensation & benefits. The annual rankings are based on over 12,000 surveys representing more than 300 consulting firms.

"Our people are what set us apart. It's a tremendous honor to be recognized as a Best Firm to Work For because it points to the heartbeat of our firm – the commitment we have to our employees and clients," said Jennifer Mancuso, Vice President of Human Resources. "Together, we make change happen by acting as one team, building lasting relationships and delivering real results."

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer and operational expertise, we're the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is an employee-owned firm - regularly named one of the best places to work. We have more than 5,000 consultants worldwide and 65+ offices around the globe. Meanwhile, we're a proud member of Conference Worldwide (www.cordence.com), an international consulting alliance.

For more information, visit www.northighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

