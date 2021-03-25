North Highland Named a Workforce Management Market Leader in ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Research Report

ATLANTA, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading change and transformation consultancy North Highland has been named a Market Leader in the inaugural ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Research report on Workforce Management Services for 2021-2022. The report analyzed 19 market leaders across four segments including consulting, technology, legal and insurance. North Highland is one of seven providers recognized in the consulting market segment.

From supporting enterprise-wide and functional transformations to more focused workforce strategy projects, North Highland "delivers end-to-end services from strategic workforce planning and culture transformation to workforce technology enablement and employee experience design. Service delivery reflects the combination of the firm's roots in execution-oriented delivery activities with strategy and design," wrote ALM Intelligence.

"Workforce Transformation is a fundamental asset and critical capability for organizations today as we navigate the future of workforce following the Covid-19 pandemic. We're committed to partnering with clients to achieve their business and people strategies – now and in the future," said Alex Bombeck, managing director and group president at North Highland. "This recognition is a testament to the investments and high-impact work we've made in this space."

In the report, ALM Intelligence noted that North Highland's "enterprise transformation through three lenses – customer, workforce and operations – is an approach that organically integrates matters of workforce management into all engagements. This approach reinforces North Highland's core belief that organizations have a better chance of succeeding at transformation, even amid crises, when their people are fully engaged in change."

The ALM Pacesetter research evaluates market leaders against five core criteria: business model, value proposition, service delivery, client enablement and brand eminence. North Highland earned high marks in both service delivery and client enablement. The report adds that North Highland's workforce transformation model, "helps clients respond in the moment with strategies and tactics that are designed to drive efficiency, scalability and capability development over time as the crisis situation unfolds."

"Workforce transformation is now securely on the CEO's agenda," said Liz DeVito, previously lead analyst at ALM Intelligence. "The future of work remains a prominent conversation with C-suite leaders, and workforce management is priority for business leaders across all corporate functions. All report that demand has never been so high among existing clients and that it is driving significant growth in new business as well."

To further North Highland's investment in workforce management, the firm recently announced hiring Kiely Flanigan to lead the firm's workforce management practice.

