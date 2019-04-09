North Highland Recognized as Leader and Best in Class Provider in Communications and Change Management Consulting by ALM Intelligence

ATLANTA, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Management consulting firm North Highland is excited to announce that the firm was ranked by leading analyst firm ALM Intelligence as a Vanguard Leader in the Communications and Change Management Consulting 2019 report. Additionally, the firm was recognized as a Best in Class provider for the Operating System capability area.

"With its people-centric, experience design-driven approach, North Highland stands out for its ability to operationalize change strategies and mobilize client resources to achieve tangible results," said Liz DeVito, Associate Director, Management Consulting Research at ALM Intelligence. "The Change Capability framework is particularly effective at helping clients think through and selecting the operating system that is most likely to effect change given their unique culture and maturity level."

"Our approach begins with an understanding that people are the key to success for any project and that they're a company's biggest differentiator," said Mindy Bostick, Global People and Change Lead. "Being named a Vanguard Leader highlights our efforts to create lasting and holistic solutions for clients in order to build a foundation for new behaviors and mindsets."

Additional findings included:

"North Highland executes on this humanizing approach by infusing the principles of agile, neuroscience, experience design, and creative communications into change management solutions, enhancing the likelihood and degree of program success."

"North Highland also modified its service delivery model around a new framework, Change Capability, to help clients select the type of consulting support that is most appropriate for their organization's culture, governance model, level of change maturity, volume of change programs, and more."

"The move creates a more involved and interactive collaboration with the client by embedding design thinking and experience design into the development of change strategies and tactics. This approach is also at the heart of North Highland's new service model supporting executives leading transformational change, the Experiential Leadership Enablement Method."

About North Highland

North Highland is a global management consulting firm known for helping clients solve their most complex challenges related to customer experience, performance improvement, technology and digital, and transformation.

North Highland is an employee-owned firm, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with more than 3,000 consultants worldwide and 60+ offices around the globe. The firm is a member of Cordence Worldwide (www.cordenceworldwide.com), a global management consulting alliance. For more information, visit northhighland.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

