North Island Credit Union Announces Teacher Grants Benefiting Students Across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union has announced the recipients of its Fall 2018 Teacher Grants assisting educators in funding innovative learning opportunities for their students in San Diego County. Recipients will each receive $500 to use towards their class projects.

The Fall 2018 North Island Credit Union San Diego County Teacher Grant recipients include:

Adrielle Aldrich , Sherman Elementary School, San Diego

, Sherman Elementary School, Michael Claudio , Sweetwater Union High School, Chula Vista

, Sweetwater Union High School, Aimee D' Spain , Hoover High School, San Diego

, Hoover High School, Jean Dugan , San Diego Cooperative Charter School, San Diego

, San Diego Cooperative Charter School, Kellie Gilmore , Los Coches Creek Middle School, El Cajon

, Los Coches Creek Middle School, Brian Mendoza , Lakeside Middle School, Lakeside

, Lakeside Middle School, Lakeside Elizabeth Perkoski , El Camino High School, Oceanside

, El Camino High School, Oceanside Rachel Platz , Valencia Park Elementary School, San Diego

, Valencia Park Elementary School, Laura Snow , Pomerado Elementary School, Poway

, Pomerado Elementary School, Stephanie Rossi , Washington Elementary School, San Diego

"North Island Credit Union is committed to supporting our local education community, and our grant program is one way we are working to help teachers bring new programs into the classroom that impact their students and communities in positive ways," said California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "We hope these grants encourage our local educators to pursue innovative projects that spark a new passion in their students, which can make a life-long difference."

The credit union grants were used to help fund a wide variety of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities, including supporting hands-on social messages to help the homeless, community sustainability, peer-based socialization for special education students, development of life skills, plant/animal organic life cycles, and many more.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, the credit union has awarded $85,000 in teacher grants to benefit students throughout San Diego and Los Angeles. Up to 20 grants totaling $10,000 are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in San Diego County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of $3 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

