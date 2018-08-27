North Island Credit Union Kicks Off School Year with $1,000 Dorm Room Makeover for San Diego State University Freshmen

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Five incoming freshman at San Diego State University (SDSU) will soon have a dorm room makeover plus a school supply scholarship, thanks to North Island Credit Union. The credit union launched the Dorm Room Makeover program today to welcome the SDSU Class of 2022 to their new school.

Through the program, SDSU freshman can enter to win a Dorm Room Makeover plus $500 to use toward books and campus supplies. To be eligible, students must be an incoming SDSU freshman living in on-campus housing, follow North Island Credit Union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu, and complete a quick online application. North Island Credit Union will select five recipients from all eligible applicants, providing each with $500 to Bed Bath & Beyond® for a dorm room makeover plus a $500 SDSU bookstore gift card.

Interested students can find details and apply online at northisland.ccu.com/makeover, through North Island Credit Union's Facebook® or via Instagram® @northislandcu. The application deadline is Friday, September 21, 2018. Winners will be announced online on Wednesday, October 1, 2018.

"Starting college and living away from home can be an exciting time for incoming freshman. We wanted to give these students a fun way to decorate and organize their new school homes just how they like – plus support the costs of purchasing their school supplies," said California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "We invite the SDSU Class of 2022 to check out our Instagram account to enter the Dorm Room Makeover program."

The Dorm Room Makeover program is another way North Island Credit Union is supporting local students in the San Diego community. This program compliments the credit union's annual College Scholarship, which has awarded more than $285,000 in scholarships to California students.

