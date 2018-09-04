North Island Credit Union Partners With USS Midway Museum to Support Youth Programs

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union, has entered into a new sponsorship agreement with the USS Midway Museum (Midway), supporting a variety of the organization's youth programs and other events through the upcoming year.

Through the agreement, the credit union will underwrite tuition and transportation expenses for 500 students who qualify for Midway's No Child Left Ashore Scholarship Fund. North Island Credit Union also will become a Supporting Sponsor of Midway's Leadership Academy, underwriting tuition expenses for 250 students who participate in the program, held in conjunction with the Travis Manion Foundation's Character Does Matter curriculum. In addition, the credit union will become a Supporting Sponsor of other Midway Programs, including its Legacy Week, July 4th Family Celebration, and Veterans Day Celebration.

"We are committed to supporting local institutions and youth in our community, and there is no better example of a powerful program than the USS Midway's outstanding Leadership Academy," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We're honored to support the USS Midway and expect that our contribution will make it a little easier for young people to participate in the special programs they provide, including the Leadership Academy and the No Child Left Ashore program. We are also hopeful those in our community will enjoy the onboard celebrations we proudly sponsored again this year."

"We're so grateful for the continuing support of North Island Credit Union," said Craig Fisher, Midway's Director of Partnership Marketing. "Partnering with a strong brand like North Island Credit Union that shares our mission, culture, and commitment to leadership and education really makes a difference in the impact and benefits of Midway's leadership programs for students throughout San Diego county."

North Island Credit Union has been an active supporter of the USS Midway Museum since 2015, donating approximately $70,000 to further the organization's youth and community programs over the last four years.

Located in downtown San Diego, the USS Midway was America's longest-serving aircraft carrier of the 20th century before becoming an interactive museum. Midway's School and Youth Programs are hosted onboard in state-of-the-art education facilities. In 2015, the Midway partnered with the Travis Manion Foundation to create an onboard Leadership Academy dedicated to teaching and improving character development and leadership skills in our future generations to better serve others. After each program, the Travis Manion Foundation and USS Midway teams set up community service opportunities in which Academy graduates have the opportunity to practice what they have developed. Since the Leadership Academy piloted, hundreds of youth from the San Diego community have completed the curriculum.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of $3 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union

Related Links

https://northisland.ccu.com

