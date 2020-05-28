North Island Credit Union Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants To Benefit Students Across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union has announced the recipients of its Spring 2020 Teacher Grants to assist educators in funding innovative learning opportunities for their students. Through the program, the credit union will provide 10 grants of $500 each to directly support classroom projects in San Diego County.

The Spring 2020 North Island Credit Union San Diego County Teacher Grant recipients include:

North Island Credit Union Grant Recipient School City Wendy Castillo Bostonia Language Academy El Cajon Vanessa De Los Reyes Mount Miguel High School Spring Valley Fernando Escobar, Jr. Emerald Middle School El Cajon Misty Gilliland Rios Elementary School El Cajon Deborah Otto Creekside Elementary School San Diego Alejandro Picazo Rancho del Rey Middle School Chula Vista Stacy Salz Calavera Hills Middle School Carlsbad Chelsea Stewart Jamul Elementary School Jamul Kelly Young Lindbergh Schweitzer Elementary School San Diego Nicole Zdunich San Pasqual Union Elementary School Escondido

"Teachers today are facing unprecedented challenges in engaging with their students in new and different ways, and continue to go above and beyond in adapting to new learning environments," said CEO Steve O'Connell. "We congratulate these inspiring teachers, and are proud to continue our commitment to supporting our education community through these grants. We hope this extra support will help educators as they create innovative and meaningful programs for their students, whether through online or in-classroom learning."

The credit union grants will help fund a wide variety of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities. Projects receiving grants include a student Poetry Rap Café, student-led news broadcast programs promoting digital citizenship, an innovative design workshop, STEAM and coding programs, and designing and building medieval catapults, among many others.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, the credit union has awarded $115,000 in teacher grants to support classroom programs. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students. More information is available at northisland.ccu.com.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of $3 billion, California Credit Union has 25 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

