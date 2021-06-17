North Island Credit Union Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants To Benefit Students Across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union has announced the recipients of its Spring 2021 Teacher Grants to assist educators in funding innovative learning opportunities for their students. Through the program, the credit union will provide 10 grants of $500 each to directly support classroom projects in San Diego County.

The Spring 2021 North Island Credit Union San Diego County Teacher Grant recipients include teachers across San Diego county:

North Island Credit Union Grant Recipient School City Steven Aldridge Martin Luther King Middle School Oceanside Shawna Benge Empower Academy El Cajon Michael Flores Emerald Middle School El Cajon Teagan Keyser Aseltine School San Diego Michele Kmak La Mesa Arts Academy La Mesa Maura Leonard Diegueno Middle School Encinitas Roel Mislan Feaster Charter School Chula Vista John Oly Norris San Dieguito High School Academy Encinitas Ryan Odegard School for Entrepreneurship and Technology San Diego Margaret Schlomer Rosebank Elementary School Chula Vista

"We are deeply committed to supporting the education community, and our grant program is one way we are continuing to assist teachers as they work to engage and inspire their students," said North Island Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "We congratulate these educators who are going above and beyond to create exciting new programs for their students and families. We hope these grants will help our teachers bring learning to life for their students in creative and innovative ways."

The credit union grants will help fund a wide variety of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities. Projects receiving grants include teaching the socio-political history of rock & roll, 3D printers to support science & history learning, recorded cultural history programs, coding & computing curriculums, team art projects for at-risk youth, and play-based therapy to address student trauma, among others.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, the credit union has awarded $135,000 in teacher grants to support classroom programs. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students. More information is available at northisland.ccu.com.

