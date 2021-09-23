North Miami Beach Commission Unanimously Passes Historic Ordinance to Ensure Living Wage For City Employees

Ordinance No. 2021-05 will establish a living wage for City employees and employees of City contractors by raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour. This bold step was taken years ahead of the federal mandate and shows the City's commitment to its employees. The ordinance will take effect for City employees on January 1, 2022. Contractors must meet the living wage requirement for their covered employees in new service contracts that begin on October 1, 2021.

"Our City employees are some of the best among us and deserve to earn a fair, living wage for their hard work. Their service and dedication to our City and our residents went above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic -- they proved themselves time and again," said Commissioner Michael Joseph, Esq. "This ordinance will ensure we keep the best and brightest in North Miami Beach."

A study by the City administration concluded that the City will be able to cover the increase in employee pay by reallocating budgets for pandemic-related activities that will no longer be needed in the future.

