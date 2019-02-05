North Park University enrollment jumps, bucking national trends

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucking a nationwide trend of declining enrollments among higher education institutions, North Park University saw a 12 percent spike in the number of new students enrolling for the Spring 2019 term when compared to last year.

The 243 new students were attracted by North Park's Christian environment and city-centered educational opportunities, said Vice President for Enrollment Management and Marketing Anthony Scola.

"Innovative academic programs, updated facilities, and advanced technology have made North Park a first-choice institution with a focus on preparing our students to become leaders in their respective careers," Scola said.

North Park has remained adept at attracting students by introducing new majors and programs that cater to today's job market. In Fall 2018, the University introduced its master of science in athletic training and 3+2 bachelor/master's programs, making North Park one of the first fully accredited athletic training programs in the Chicago area.

Next year, North Park will introduce a partnership with Roosevelt University, a 3+3 pharmacy program in which students start at North Park and transition to Roosevelt in their third year, eventually earning a doctor of pharmacy degree.

A faculty-to-staff ratio of 12:1, a very diverse student body and North Park's urban location are also major factors in the university enduring appeal to prospective students.

"Our faculty and staff put our students first and will continue to build lasting relationships with each and every North Parker," Scola said.

In addition, new University President Mary Surridge, who previously led undergraduate recruitment and advancement, promises to continue delivering measurable results across the University with her strategic leadership style.

North Park University is a city-centered, intercultural, and Christian university located in Chicago.

