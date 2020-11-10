North Park University Ranked Top 10 in Illinois by WalletHub

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North Park University (North Park) made WalletHub's 2021 College Rankings for Best Colleges and Universities in the United States. The nearly 3,000 student campus community on Chicago's near northside – with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio also ranked in the top 10 universities in Illinois.

Earlier, North Park jumped 22 spots in US News & World Report's 2021 Best Midwest Universities.

In the sum of its three distinct attributes – Christian, city-centered and thoroughly intercultural – North Park finds its unique value, its competitive advantage, and its opportunity to continue this upward trajectory and emerge as the model for Christian higher education in 21st Century America.

Ranked 147th out of 1,000 and 84th percentile for best universities, the 2021 College Rankings for Best Colleges and Universities also measured: student selectivity, cost and financing, faculty resources, campus safety, campus experience, education outcomes, and career outcomes.

Cost and Financing

Theodore G. Zervas, North Park's Professor of Education/Master of Arts in Teaching Program Coordinator, provides WalletHub with his expertise for students looking to graduate with minimal debt and great job prospects. Play your odds, consider community college, and look for scholarships, advises Zervas.

Campus Experience

"North Park is a thoroughly intercultural institution fully committed to the success of every student," said North Park President Mary K. Surridge, "and we were encouraged to recently be named a Hispanic Serving Institution."

The University's Office of Diversity and Intercultural Life helps students of all backgrounds feel welcome and included. "Cultural clubs, student success programming, and advocacy are just a few ways we support students in our missional commitment to prepare them for lives of significance and service," Surridge said.

College-bound students who seek a diverse environment will appreciate North Park's thoroughly intercultural campus.

Education Outcomes

"North Park's active recruitment of promising Pell eligible students compels our responsibility to support them in achieving their goals, preparing them to contribute to their families, the workforce, and their faith communities," Surridge said.

Faculty Resources

"At North Park, our talented and committed faculty embrace the extraordinary opportunity to educate a thoroughly intercultural student population, in the world-class city of Chicago, at a University deeply rooted in the Christian faith," Surridge said.

