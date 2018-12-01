North Shore Animal League America's "Get Your Rescue On Gala" Rocks New York City To Celebrate A Year Of Life Saving Rescue Work

The next generation of heroes was represented by McKinney "Mac" Meek , the Ashland, KY high school junior and Mutt-i-Grees® Curriculum National Student Ambassador who received North Shore Animal League America's first-ever "Mutt-i-Grees Humane Leadership Award."

Among the "bold face names" to grace the red carpet, in addition to Beth and Howard Stern, were Radio Legend and Crystal Collar Honoree Elvis Duran; Impractical Jokers' star and Event Host Joe Gatto; Rock 'n' Roll legend Joan Jett And The Blackhearts; The Howard Stern Show's Robin Quivers and Gary Dell'Abate; Impractical Jokers' Brian "Q" Quinn; Stage, Film and TV actress, Kathryn Erbe; President & CEO, The Hallmark Channel, Bill Abbott; TV producer, entertainer and comedian, Brian Balthazar; WPIX-11 Anchor, Tamsen Fadal; iHeart Radio Personality Maria Milito; Comedian Lisa Lampanelli; iHeart Radio Personality Mo Bounce; Good Morning America Producers Tony Morrison and Danielle Librizzo; Good Morning America Correspondent Will Ganss; NY Yankees Play-By-Play Broadcaster Michael Kay and Broadcast Journalist Jodi Applegate; New York Live host Lauren Scala; Journalist/Author Carole Radziwill; Fashion Designer Mark Bouwer; Actor Branden Wellington; Jersey Shore Vacation's Vinny Guadagnino; WPIX-11 Anchor Dan Mannarino; among others.

The yearly Gala supports North Shore Animal League America's ever-expanding no-kill mission with all proceeds from the event dedicated to the ongoing capital campaign for Bianca's Furry Friends Feline Adoption Center located on the Port Washington, NY campus. This 14,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will enable Animal League America to rescue many more animals by adding a second floor to the existing shelter that will host a cage-free, natural living environment for felines. Overall, this project will enable us to provide the best quality of life for all the animals in our care while they await adoption into loving homes.

For more information on North Shore Animal League America's 2016 Get Your Rescue On™ Gala, please visit www.animalleague.org/2018gala

ABOUT NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA

Animal League America has saved more than 1,000,000 lives. As the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, we understand that a rescue isn't complete until each animal is placed into a loving home. Our innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare. Our staff and volunteers work tirelessly in the pursuit of our vision of a world where all companion animals find permanent homes to end euthanasia. For more information, visit www.animalleague.org.

