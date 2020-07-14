North Shore High School Opening For On Site Learning This Fall

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As school districts across the county grapple with reopening plans, parents, students, and teachers are left waiting. Many area high schools have decided to delay or forgo on-site instruction entirely for the 2020-2021 school year. To educate students in the age of Coronavirus one Cleveland area high school has developed a no-contact face-to-face learning environment that focuses on student and teacher safety. Using a 35,000 square foot facility in Garfield Heights Ohio, North Shore High School has over 30 student labs for less than 300 students. Each teacher has a private office with webcams and PVC window to provide both no contact onsite and online instruction. North Shore aims to be flexible and will provide every student a laptop to access their curriculum at home or at school. Students ages 15-21 can attend on site up to 6 hours per day 5 days per week with free transportation.

The school will be offering both college and career pathways, as well as a "Fast Track Diploma" alternative diploma program for students who qualify. Incoming students can also qualify tuition free college for two years while attending school or working full time. The school now offers 100% online enrollment and will begin to ship student's technology in July to be prepared for the start of school August, 17, 2020. Students can also submit their information for a free transcript review to find out what requirements are left to earn a diploma.

Along with an accredited diploma, the school will begin training students for careers in nursing, manufacturing, and business starting in August of 2020. "Our goal is to have 100% of students enroll in college or get hired in a rewarding career before graduation. At North Shore High School, a diploma is just the start, we prepare students for what comes next." - Nick Harris – Board Member

The school is enrolling students now for August of 2020. Students can enroll in person at:

4750 Turney Road

Garfield Heights, Ohio 44115

NSHighSchool.com

Or call (216) 800-7789

SOURCE North Shore High School