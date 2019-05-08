North Slope Chillers to Showcase New Chilling Product

SALT LAKE CITY, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North Slope Chillers offers the chilling industry's best solutions when it comes to temperature control. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company is the champion of custom solutions for the world's chilling needs.

Later this month, North Slope Chillers will be showing off its new Fluxwrap product. Fluxwrap is a wrap that encases containers in a blanket of cold. Although the current design of Fluxwrap is unparallelled on the market, the new design allows for more efficient cooling while keeping costs low for the user.

Images, video and stats of the new Fluxwrap will be available in an upcoming news release and on www.northslopechillers.com . Any questions can be directed to info@nsc.com.

New to North Slope Chillers? Here is who we are:

Chillers

Three lines of chillers can meet nearly any industry's process cooling needs: Frost , Freeze and Deep Freeze .

Frost: a light industrial chiller ideal for non-critical applications. It can operate down to 45°F fluid temperature.

Freeze: a standard, industrial grade chiller ideal for continuous critical cooling solutions. This chiller can cool fluids between 42°F and 80°F.

Deep Freeze: an industrial grade chiller similar to Freeze, except all of its internal parts are insulated to allow for a colder chill. This chiller's temperature range is 10°F and 60°F.

Custom

For chilling needs that extend beyond the range of North Slope Chillers' big three, solutions exist. The company's custom chiller team has proven time and again to build from the ground up chilling products that bring the right amount of cooling. Custom options include anti-backflow, heating options, water filters, deionized chillers, alternative fluids (such as air liquide ) and custom chiller sizes.

Control

The ability to lower temperature is only as effective as how well it can be controlled. That is why North Slope Chillers equips its chillers with Beacon Temperature Control. Beacon allows the user to have a full range of specific temperature control options, as opposed to one or two preset temperatures.

North Slope Chillers products can be found in nearly every industry where keeping cool is essential. From lasers to chemicals, dairy to plastics, and welding to cannabis, North Slope Chillers will continue to meet the world's chilling needs. For more information, visit www.northslopechillers.com .

