NorthCurrent Partners Completes Acquisition of Belle Air

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthCurrent Partners ("NorthCurrent") is pleased to announce its acquisition of Belle Air, a leading HVAC services provider in Florida. Belle Air is NorthCurrent's second platform in the residential services space.

Founded in 2010 by Luis and Maritza Burbano, Belle Air takes a customer-first approach and has demonstrated strong, organic growth throughout its company history. NorthCurrent worked with one of its industry executives, Jason Wall, to evaluate various HVAC businesses across the Southeast before selecting Belle Air due to the strong cultural fit and meaningful growth opportunities ahead for the company. Jason Wall will be stepping in as President of Belle Air to help drive the company's continued expansion and success.

Jason Wall, NorthCurrent operating partner and now President of Belle Air, said: "We are excited to partner with Luis and Maritza, and the talented and loyal team they have built over the years. Our goal is to continue Belle Air's growth and expand geographically. We are committed to maintaining Belle Air's strong team culture. This has been a key ingredient for Belle Air's success under Luis and Maritza."

NorthCurrent managing partners Buck Marshall and Alex Brown will join the board of Belle Air, as they seek additional acquisition opportunities in the residential services and HVAC space.

Luis Burbano, founder of Belle Air, said: "We are excited to partner with NorthCurrent. Their approach throughout the sale process helped set them apart. They are the right partners to take our business to the next level, while staying loyal and committed to our employees and our customers. They worked quickly and were true to their word at every turn. I look forward to seeing Belle Air's continued growth in the coming years under their leadership."

About Belle Air

Belle Air is headquartered in Orlando, Florida and markets, installs, and services residential HVAC systems and other products. The Company was founded in 2010 by Luis and Maritza Burbano. Belle Air takes a customer-first approach, and has demonstrated strong growth in its company history.

About NorthCurrent Partners

Based in New York City, NorthCurrent Partners is a private investment firm that seeks to partner with and grow companies in the United States. Backed by family office capital, NorthCurrent brings certainty to close and flexibility to structuring transactions and investment partnerships. NorthCurrent focuses on business services, consumer services, and niche manufacturing. Further information about NorthCurrent can be found at www.northcurrentpartners.com.

SOURCE NorthCurrent Partners

Related Links

https://northcurrentpartners.com/

