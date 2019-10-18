Northeast Cyclone: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims

"This storm has left devastation in its wake," said Stoyan Kovachev, U-Haul Company of Southern Massachusetts and Cape Cod president. "U-Haul is a strong member of the communities in which we do business. We are lending a helping hand to our neighbors in their time of need. We urge those who need a dry and secure place to stow their belongings to give us a call."

U-Haul Companies of Boston, Southern Massachusetts and Cape Cod, Western Massachusetts and Vermont, Lower Hudson Valley, Southern Virginia and New Hampshire have made 40 facilities available to offer the 30 days free disaster relief assistance program.

People seeking self-storage assistance should contact the nearest participating U-Haul facility (locations alphabetized by state, then city):

MASSACHUSETTS

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Abington

403 Bedford St.

Abington, MA 02351

(339) 469-2970

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Mass Ave. Boston

985 Massachusetts Ave.

Boston, MA 02118

(617) 442-5600

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Central Square

844 Main St.

Cambridge, MA 02139

(617) 354-0500

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Montgomery St.

499 Montgomery St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

(413) 535-3037

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fall River

1030 Pleasant St.

Fall River, MA 02723

(508) 679-5277

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hyannis

594 Bearses Way

Hyannis, MA 02601

(508) 771-9767

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hyde Park-Milton

150 Fairmount Ave.

Hyde Park, MA 02136

(617) 361-3050

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Broadway Plaza

34 Broadway

Malden, MA 02148

(781) 322-6900

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Malden Center

124 Eastern Ave.

Malden, MA 02148

(781) 322-7069

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Rockdale Ave.

105 Rockdale Ave.

New Bedford, MA 02740

(508) 997-1133

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northborough

40 Bearfoot Road

Northborough, MA 01532

(508) 709-0256

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Route 1

390 Providence Hwy.

Norwood, MA 02062

(781) 769-2240

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pittsfield

434 W. Housatonic St.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

(413) 358-4397

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Somerville

151 Linwood St.

Somerville, MA 02143

(617) 625-2789

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Route 16 Medford / Somerville

600 Mystic Valley Pkwy.

Somerville, MA 02144

(781) 396-9030

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Springfield

88 Birnie Ave.

Springfield, MA 01103

(413) 732-0655

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Springfield

914 Boston Road

Springfield, MA 01119

(413) 783-0973

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Stoughton

224 Washington St.

Stoughton, MA 02072

(781) 341-6861

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Springfield

380 Union St.

West Springfield, MA

(413) 241-5814

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Weymouth

666 Bridge St.

Weymouth, MA 02191

(781) 331-4050

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Woburn-Route 128

31 Olympia Ave.

Woburn, MA 01801

(339) 227-6704

NEW HAMPSHIRE

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Brentwood

32 Middle Road

Brentwood, NH 03833

(603) 772-1210

U-Haul Storage of Fremont

25 Main St.

Fremont, NH 03044

(603) 244-3220

U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Willow

515 S. Willow St.

Manchester, NH 03103

(603) 668-1762

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Portsmouth

400 U.S. Hwy. 1 Bypass

Portsmouth, NH 03801

(603) 431-2165

NEW YORK

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Middletown

359 Route 211 E.

Middletown, NY 10940

(845) 343-2323

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Nanuet

170 1st St.

Nanuet, NY 10954

(845) 624-0099

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Newburgh/Middlehope

5336 Route 9 W.

Newburgh, NY 12550

(845) 565-0593

U-Haul Moving & Storage of New Windsor

300 Windsor Hwy.

New Windsor, NY 12553

(845) 561-0603

U-Haul Storage of Poughkeepsie

2175 South Road

Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

(845) 454-6639

U-Haul Moving & Storage of White Plains

1 Virginia Road

White Plains, NY 10603

(914) 949-2525

VIRGINIA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Southpark

804 W. Roslyn Road

Colonial Heights, VA 23834

(804) 520-4840

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dan River

2400 Riverside Drive

Danville, VA 24540

(434) 799-1730

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Lynchburg

1760 Park Ave.

Lynchburg, VA 24501

(434) 528-3115

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Timberlake

7401 Timberlake Road

Lynchburg, VA 24502

(434) 333-7603

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Crater Road

2540 S. Crater Road

Petersburg, VA 23805

(804) 861-9789

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jefferson Park

4725 Jefferson Park Road

Prince George, VA 23875

(804) 458-7636

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Oaklawn Blvd.

5400 Oaklawn Blvd.

Prince George, VA 23875

(804) 458-7553

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Airport

2902 Hershberger Road

Roanoke, VA 24017

(540) 563-1644

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Salem Turnpike

3434 Salem Turnpike

Roanoke, VA 24017

(540) 344-3709

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 22,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

