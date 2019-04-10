Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Earnings

News provided by

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

Apr 10, 2019, 16:19 ET

HUNTINGTON, Ind., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB:   NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, has announced net income of $1.1 million ($0.88 per diluted common share) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.  This earnings level was relatively unchanged when compared to earnings from the quarter ended March 31, 2018 of $1.1 million ($0.92 per diluted common share).  The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.24% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 11.20% compared to an ROA of 1.39% and an ROE of 12.41% for the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2018.       

Total loans increased $5.7 million or 2.4% to $245.8 million at March 31, 2019 compared to total loans of $240.1 million at December 31, 2018.  Total deposits increased $12.3 million or 5.3% to $245.7 million at March 31, 2019 compared to $233.4 million at December 31, 2018.    

Shareholders' equity increased $1.4 million to $38.7 million at March 31, 2019 compared to $37.3 million at December 31, 2018.  The book value of NIDB stock was $32.09 per common share as of March 31, 2019.  The number of outstanding common shares was 1,206,327.  The last reported trade of the stock on April 9, 2019 was $36.11 per common share.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana.  The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2).  The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB".  Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues.  Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition.  Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

                       

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION




ASSETS

 

           March 31,

                 2019

December  31, 
2018

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

$

7,573,424

$

3,605,610

Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents

2,922,989

2,685,698

   Total cash and cash equivalents

10,496,413

6,291,308

Interest-earning time deposits

3,436,000

3,436,000

Securities available for sale

64,396,094

63,898,265

Securities held to maturity

1,117,429

1,233,843

Loans held for sale

143,000

453,100

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss March 31, 2019 $2,823,219 and December 31, 2018 $2,856,319

 

245,801,657

 

240,075,827

Accrued interest receivable

1,377,394

1,314,404

Premises and equipment

3,986,724

3,988,192

Investments in limited liability partnerships

2,353,334

2,428,334

Cash surrender value of life insurance

8,670,693

8,613,693

Other assets

2,042,431

2,477,748

    Total Assets

$

343,821,169

$

334,210,714

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Non-interest bearing deposits

28,949,874

26,751,611

Interest bearing deposits

216,716,704

206,618,957

Borrowed Funds

55,780,504

59,763,974

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

3,658,158

3,735,912

    Total Liabilities

305,105,240

296,870,454




Retained earnings – substantially restricted

38,715,929

37,340,260

    Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

343,821,169

$

334,210,714


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





                     Three Months Ended


                       March 31,


2019

2018


Total interest income

$

3,914,864

$

3,334,734




Total interest expense

1,052,696

675,178




   Net interest income

$

2,862,168

$

2,659,556




Provision for loan losses

75,000

-




  Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$

2,787,168

$

2,659,556




    Service charges on deposit accounts

172,056

169,402




    Interchange fees

131,184

125,892


    Net loss on sale of securities

-

(4,947)


    Net gain on sale of loans

144,919

286,263


    Net gain on sale of repossessed assets

7,608

-


    Brokerage fees

63,347

56,950


    Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

57,000

57,126


    Other income

171,015

122,583


Total noninterest income

$

747,129

$

813,269




    Salaries and employee benefits

1,286,328

1,168,092




    Occupancy

284,661

265,540


    Data processing

247,788

281,703


    Deposit insurance premiums

-

24,000


    Professional fees

110,077

75,633


    Advertising and marketing fees

83,385

52,849


    Correspondent bank charges

37,317

29,546


    Other expense

271,239

278,090


Total noninterest expenses

$

2,320,795

$

2,175,453




  Income before income tax expenses

$

1,213,502

$

1,297,372




Income tax expense


155,649

195,235




Net Income

$

1,057,853

$

1,102,137














 

                               Three Months Ended

                                           March 31,


2019

2018


Basic Earnings per common share

0.88

0.92


Dilutive Earnings per share

0.88

0.92


Net interest margin

3.58%

3.59%


Return on average assets

1.24%

1.39%


Return on average equity

11.20%

12.41%


Efficiency ratio

64.30%

62.64%


Average shares outstanding- primary

1,195,904

1,193,235


Average shares outstanding- diluted

1,197,462

1,194,792


 

Allowance for loan losses:




   Balance at beginning of period

$

2,856,319

$

2,746,523








   Charge-offs:




      One-to-four family

-

7,754


      Commercial real estate

73,705

-


      Land/land development

-

-


      Commercial

25,000

2,250


      Consumer

64,494

43,935


         Gross charge-offs

163,199

53,639


   Recoveries:




      One-to-four family

920

341


      Commercial real estate

-

5,518


      Land/land development

-

-


      Commercial

-

5,948


      Consumer

54,179

52,824


         Gross recoveries

55,099

64,631


   Net charge-offs/(recoveries)

108,100

(10,992)


   Additions charged to operations

75,000

-


   Balance at end of period

$

2,823,219

$

2,757,515


















Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)

0.17%

(0.02%)
















Nonperforming assets (000's)

At March 31,

At December 31,

   Loans:

2019

2018

      Non-accrual

$

2,291

$

2,674



      Past 90 days or more and still accruing

-

-


      Troubled debt restructured

552

170


         Total nonperforming loans

2,843

2,844


   Real estate owned

-

33


   Other repossessed assets

-

-


         Total nonperforming assets

$

2,843

$

2,877







   Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.83%

0.86%


   Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.14%

1.17%


   Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

99.30%

100.42%


   Allowance for loan losses to net loans receivable

1.15%

1.19%











                         At March 31,

2019

2018








Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets

11.26%

11.23%


Book value per share

$       32.09

$          29.56


Common shares outstanding- EOP

1,206,327

1,206,327








(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.




SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.firstfedindiana.bank

Also from this source

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Annual Earnings...

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Twenty Fourth Annual...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Earnings

News provided by

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

Apr 10, 2019, 16:19 ET