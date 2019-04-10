Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Earnings

HUNTINGTON, Ind., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, has announced net income of $1.1 million ($0.88 per diluted common share) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. This earnings level was relatively unchanged when compared to earnings from the quarter ended March 31, 2018 of $1.1 million ($0.92 per diluted common share). The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.24% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 11.20% compared to an ROA of 1.39% and an ROE of 12.41% for the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Total loans increased $5.7 million or 2.4% to $245.8 million at March 31, 2019 compared to total loans of $240.1 million at December 31, 2018. Total deposits increased $12.3 million or 5.3% to $245.7 million at March 31, 2019 compared to $233.4 million at December 31, 2018.

Shareholders' equity increased $1.4 million to $38.7 million at March 31, 2019 compared to $37.3 million at December 31, 2018. The book value of NIDB stock was $32.09 per common share as of March 31, 2019. The number of outstanding common shares was 1,206,327. The last reported trade of the stock on April 9, 2019 was $36.11 per common share.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION









ASSETS March 31, 2019 December 31,

2018

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents $ 7,573,424 $ 3,605,610

Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents 2,922,989 2,685,698

Total cash and cash equivalents 10,496,413 6,291,308

Interest-earning time deposits 3,436,000 3,436,000

Securities available for sale 64,396,094 63,898,265

Securities held to maturity 1,117,429 1,233,843

Loans held for sale 143,000 453,100

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss March 31, 2019 $2,823,219 and December 31, 2018 $2,856,319 245,801,657 240,075,827

Accrued interest receivable 1,377,394 1,314,404

Premises and equipment 3,986,724 3,988,192

Investments in limited liability partnerships 2,353,334 2,428,334

Cash surrender value of life insurance 8,670,693 8,613,693

Other assets 2,042,431 2,477,748

Total Assets $ 343,821,169 $ 334,210,714

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Non-interest bearing deposits 28,949,874 26,751,611

Interest bearing deposits 216,716,704 206,618,957

Borrowed Funds 55,780,504 59,763,974

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 3,658,158 3,735,912

Total Liabilities 305,105,240 296,870,454









Retained earnings – substantially restricted 38,715,929 37,340,260

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 343,821,169 $ 334,210,714





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











Three Months Ended





March 31,





2019 2018





Total interest income $ 3,914,864 $ 3,334,734









Total interest expense

1,052,696

675,178









Net interest income $ 2,862,168 $ 2,659,556









Provision for loan losses

75,000

-









Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 2,787,168 $ 2,659,556









Service charges on deposit accounts

172,056

169,402









Interchange fees 131,184 125,892





Net loss on sale of securities - (4,947)





Net gain on sale of loans 144,919 286,263





Net gain on sale of repossessed assets 7,608 -





Brokerage fees 63,347 56,950





Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 57,000 57,126





Other income 171,015 122,583





Total noninterest income $ 747,129 $ 813,269









Salaries and employee benefits

1,286,328

1,168,092









Occupancy 284,661 265,540





Data processing 247,788 281,703





Deposit insurance premiums - 24,000





Professional fees 110,077 75,633





Advertising and marketing fees 83,385 52,849





Correspondent bank charges 37,317 29,546





Other expense 271,239 278,090





Total noninterest expenses $ 2,320,795 $ 2,175,453









Income before income tax expenses $ 1,213,502 $ 1,297,372









Income tax expense

155,649

195,235









Net Income $ 1,057,853 $ 1,102,137





























Three Months Ended March 31,





2019 2018





Basic Earnings per common share 0.88 0.92





Dilutive Earnings per share 0.88 0.92





Net interest margin 3.58% 3.59%





Return on average assets 1.24% 1.39%





Return on average equity 11.20% 12.41%





Efficiency ratio 64.30% 62.64%





Average shares outstanding- primary 1,195,904 1,193,235





Average shares outstanding- diluted 1,197,462 1,194,792





Allowance for loan losses:









Balance at beginning of period $ 2,856,319 $ 2,746,523

















Charge-offs:









One-to-four family - 7,754





Commercial real estate 73,705 -





Land/land development - -





Commercial 25,000 2,250





Consumer 64,494 43,935





Gross charge-offs 163,199 53,639





Recoveries:









One-to-four family 920 341





Commercial real estate - 5,518





Land/land development - -





Commercial - 5,948





Consumer 54,179 52,824





Gross recoveries 55,099 64,631





Net charge-offs/(recoveries) 108,100 (10,992)





Additions charged to operations 75,000 -





Balance at end of period $ 2,823,219 $ 2,757,515





































Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.17% (0.02%)

































Nonperforming assets (000's) At March 31, At December 31,



Loans: 2019 2018



Non-accrual

$ 2,291

$ 2,674







Past 90 days or more and still accruing - -





Troubled debt restructured 552 170





Total nonperforming loans 2,843 2,844





Real estate owned - 33





Other repossessed assets - -





Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,843

$ 2,877















Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.83% 0.86%





Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.14% 1.17%





Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 99.30% 100.42%





Allowance for loan losses to net loans receivable 1.15% 1.19%























At March 31,



2019 2018

















Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets 11.26% 11.23%





Book value per share

$ 32.09

$ 29.56





Common shares outstanding- EOP 1,206,327 1,206,327

















(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.











SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.firstfedindiana.bank

