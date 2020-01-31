Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Annual Earnings And Quarterly Earnings

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced earnings increased $519,000 or 12.4% to $4.7 million ($3.91 per diluted common share) for the full year 2019 when compared to full year 2018 earnings of $4.2 million ($3.49 per diluted common share). 2019 annual earnings represent the highest earnings level ever recorded for the Company. The full year 2019 earnings equates to a return on average assets of 1.33% and a return on average equity of 11.76% compared to an ROA of 1.28% and an ROE of 11.48% for the full year 2018.

Total assets increased $19.7 million or 5.9% to $353.9 million at December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018 assets of $334.2 million. Total net loans increased $13.4 million or 5.6% to $253.5 million at December 31, 2019 from $240.1 million at December 31, 2018. Total deposits increased $18.9 million or 8.1% to $252.3 million at December 31, 2019 from $233.4 million at December 31, 2018. Total borrowings decreased $2.5 million or 4.2% to $57.2 million at December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018 borrowings of $59.7 million.

The Company also announced quarterly earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased by $139,000 or 13.9% to $1.1 million ($0.96 per diluted common share) when compared to earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2018 of $1.0 million ($0.84 per diluted common shares). The current quarter's earnings equates to an ROA of 1.28% and an ROE of 11.05% compared to an ROA of 1.21% and an ROE of 10.90% for the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Commenting on the financial results, First Federal Savings Bank President and CEO Michael S. Zahn stated, "I'm very pleased with our record financial performance in 2019. Embracing our role as a community bank has led to our success. In addition, for the 25th year in row, we were able to increase our dividend to our shareholders as well as provide them with a special dividend for the 5th consecutive year."

The Company paid out cash dividends of $2.1 million to shareholders during the year ended December 31, 2019 including roughly $905,000 from a Special Cash Dividend ($0.75 per common share) that was paid to shareholders in December 2019 for the 5th year in a row of Special Cash Dividends. The book value of NIDB stock was $34.25 per common share as of December 31, 2019. The Company's stock closed at $40.10 per common share on December 31, 2019, an increase of $3.10 or 8.4% compared to the closing stock price of $37.00 per common share on December 31, 2018.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION









ASSETS December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents $ 8,352,340 $ 3,605,610

Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents 2,863,471 2,685,698

Total cash and cash equivalents 11,215,811 6,291,308

Securities available for sale 65,001,858 63,898,265

Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 3,681,000 3,436,000

Securities held to maturity 1,044,197 1,233,843

Loans held for sale 134,000 453,100

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss Dec. 31, 2019 $3,191,605 and Dec. 31, 2018 $2,856,319 253,461,826 240,075,827

Accrued interest receivable 1,242,788 1,314,404

Premises and equipment 4,971,271 3,988,192

Investments in limited liability partnerships 2,128,334 2,428,334

Cash surrender value of life insurance 8,839,193 8,613,693

Other assets 2,203,348 2,477,748

Total Assets $ 353,923,626 $ 334,210,714

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Non-interest bearing deposits 30,011,306 26,751,611

Interest bearing deposits 222,271,145 206,618,957

Borrowed Funds 57,237,450 59,763,974

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 3,086,817 3,735,912

Total Liabilities 312,606,718 296,870,454









Retained earnings – substantially restricted 41,316,908 37,340,260

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 353,923,626 $ 334,210,714





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended



December 31, December 31,



2019 2018 2019 2018

Total interest income $ 3,888,547 $ 3,762,659 $ 15,995,780 $ 14,142,981

Total interest expense

1,020,391

922,895

4,335,592

3,206,100

Net interest income $ 2,868,156 $ 2,839,764 $ 11,660,188 $ 10,936,881

Provision for loan losses

75,000

175,000

425,000

175,000

Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 2,793,156 $ 2,664,764 $ 11,235,188 $ 10,761,881

Service charges on deposit accounts

202,459

167,744

742,279

658,805

Interchange fees

149,117

136,009

592,966

531,280

Net gain (loss) on sale of securities

-

(157,931)

91,526

(162,879)

Net gain on sale of loans 272,788 499,684 920,900 1,045,103

Net gain (loss) on sale of repossessed assets (12,047) (3,302) (4,439) (8,153)

Brokerage fees 51,854 38,956 216,823 217,003

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 56,375 57,876 225,500 231,500

Other income 99,285 177,850 634,706 575,012

Total noninterest income $ 819,831 $ 916,886 $ 3,420,261 $ 3,087,671

Salaries and employee benefits

1,261,897

1,233,054

5,139,029

4,798,322

Occupancy 271,594 257,137 1,124,854 1,062,090

Data processing 243,055 302,361 962,075 1,172,825

Deposit insurance premiums - 24,000 24,000 86,000

Professional fees 81,073 193,281 368,327 426,787

Advertising and marketing 67,630 80,673 256,690 247,615

Correspondent bank charges 36,050 34,124 145,909 131,225

Other expense 312,622 279,916 1,156,107 1,081,554

Total noninterest expenses $ 2,273,921 $ 2,404,546 $ 9,176,991 $ 9,006,417

Income before income tax expense $ 1,339,066 $ 1,177,104 $ 5,478,458 $ 4,843,135

Income tax expense

193,761

171,151

792,964

676,278

Net Income $ 1,145,305 $ 1,005,953 $ 4,685,494 $ 4,166,857

















NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2019 2018 2019 2018

Basic Earnings per common share 0.96 0.84 3.91 3.49

Dilutive Earnings per share 0.96 0.84 3.91 3.49

Net interest margin 3.43% 3.64% 3.52% 3.60%

Return on average assets 1.28% 1.21% 1.33% 1.28%

Return on average equity 11.05% 10.90% 11.76% 11.48%

Efficiency Ratio 61.66% 64.01% 60.85% 64.22%

Average shares outstanding - primary 1,198,827 1,195,527 1,197,629 1,194,403

Average shares outstanding - diluted 1,198,827 1,195,527 1,198,154 1,195,678









Allowance for loan losses:









Balance at beginning of period $ 3,094,673 $ 2,727,118 $ 2,856,319 $ 2,746,523

Charge-offs:









One-to-four family - - 41,961 41,072

Commercial real estate - - 73,705 -

Land/land development - - - -

Commercial 52,725 - 77,725 2,250

Consumer 55,138 86,100 208,170 270,893

Gross charge-offs 107,863 86,100 401,561 314,215

Recoveries:









One-to-four family 43,406 1,339 46,066 2,503

Commercial real estate - - 64,040 66,754

Land/land development - - - -

Commercial 63,000 - 86,649 7,428

Consumer 23,389 38,862 115,092 172,325

Gross recoveries 129,795 40,301 311,847 249,011

Net charge-offs / recoveries (21,932) 45,799 89,714 65,205

Additions charged to operations 75,000 175,000 425,000 175,000

Balance at end of period $ 3,191,605 $ 2,856,319 $ 3,191,605 $ 2,856,319













Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) (0.03%) 0.08% 0.04% 0.03%













Nonperforming assets (000's) At December 31, At September 30, At June 30, At December 31,

Loans: 2019 2019 2019 2018

Non-accrual $ 6,173 $ 4,952 $ 4,970 $ 2,674

Past 90 days or more and still accruing - - - -

Troubled debt restructured 468 470 530 170

Total nonperforming loans 6,641 5,422 5,500 2,844

Real estate owned 262 361 - 33

Other repossessed assets - - - -

Total nonperforming assets $ 6,903 $ 5,783 $ 5,500 $ 2,877











Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.95%

1.64% 1.53% 0.86%

Nonperforming loans to total loans 2.59%

2.13% 2.14% 1.17%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 48.07%

57.08% 54.27% 100.42%

Allowance for loan losses to total receivable 1.26%

1.23% 1.18% 1.19%



At December 31,



2019 2018





Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets 11.67% 11.17%





Book value per share $ 34.25 $ 30.95





Common shares outstanding- EOP 1,206,327 1,206,327

















(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.



































