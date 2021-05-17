Northeast Middle School Wins Top Prize for Video Highlighting Kitchen Magic of the Lehigh Valley

"The help and support of the Kitchen Magic family provided my students throughout every step of creating our What's So Cool About Manufacturing video reflects the dedication, care, and pride the company brings to every project they undertake. I cannot thank Kitchen Magic enough for educating my students about STEM career paths and helping them grow as visual storytellers ," observed Rachel Shook, Northeast Middle School, Seminar Teacher.

Each student team scripts, shoots, edits, and produces a short video that documents their experience, highlighting what's "cool" about manufacturing. Twenty area manufacturers partnered with the students to introduce and inspire careers in manufacturing.

William Childs, Creative Director, Kitchen Magic, said, "I had the pleasure of working with the students from Northeast Middle School, along with their teacher, Rachel Shook. I came away very impressed with the dedication and passion they all showed working on this project for the MRC. All of us here at Kitchen Magic want to congratulate them on their impressive win."

The Kitchen Magic partnership with WSCM is an investment in area youth to inspire interest in manufacturing, including future cabinet makers, installers, and other manufacturing employees. Additional manufacturer sponsors included Workforce Board Lehigh Valley (Platinum Technology), Air Products (Platinum Event), ATAS International, Capital BlueCross, and Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

The WSCM competition was established in 2013 as a platform to inspire students to create unique videos about local manufacturing. The competition received 206,137 votes over the three-day voting period online and was reviewed by a panel of judges. A virtual April 26 ceremony was also broadcasted on WFMZ throughout the area for added awareness of the manufacturing industry. Other categories within the competition were Outstanding Creativity, Outstanding Team Spirit, and Outstanding Career Pathway, to allow student to channel their inner creativity.

About the Manufacturers Resource Center:

For more than 30 years, the Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC) has helped manufacturers become more competitive. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, there are 36,500 manufacturing jobs in the Lehigh Valley area of Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton. To cultivate area businesses, create interest in area manufacturing, and recruit future employees.

About Kitchen Magic:

Kitchen Magic is a kitchen and bathroom remodeling company with headquarters and manufacturing facilities located in Nazareth, PA. Kitchen Magic has been family-owned and operated since 1979. Using an exclusive cabinet refacing process, Kitchen Magic has transformed nearly 60,000 kitchens. Today, Kitchen Magic serves CT, MA, NJ, NY, PA, and RI. Additionally, Kitchen Magic is recognized by Qualified Remodeler as a top performer in kitchen remodeling nationwide, an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a Best of Houzz winner for design and 10-time Houzz award winner for service & design, and an honored 8-time winner of The Morning Call's Top Workplace Award. For more information, visit www.kitchenmagic.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or Pinterest.

