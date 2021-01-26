Northeastern Law Launching Part-Time, Online and On-Campus FlexJD Option

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeastern University School of Law will launch a part-time, online and on-campus FlexJD option, the first hybrid JD program in the school's history of delivering top-quality legal education. The school is accepting applications for this blended learning legal experience to begin in fall 2021.

Students in the FlexJD program, currently pending acquiescence by the ABA, will benefit from Northeastern's time-honored, practice-driven Juris Doctor (JD) conveniently delivered in a part-time schedule through both online and in-person instruction. The FlexJD program is ideally suited for well-qualified, working professionals with strong academic backgrounds who intend to continue their full-time employment while in law school. The FlexJD allows students to complete flexible remote coursework on their own schedule combined with optimized, required in-person instruction one or two days per week on their Boston campus.

"We are excited to launch this unique FlexJD opportunity for those who are unable to pursue a traditional full-time JD program because of their career or personal obligations," said Dean James Hackney, who will teach Torts to first-year FlexJD students. "We built the FlexJD to provide a part-time schedule with a full-time experience to meet the needs of the greater Boston community."

Courses in the FlexJD program will be spread over four years rather than the traditional three-year JD program, allowing students to balance their professional and personal commitments with pursuing a law degree. Students will experience the same foundational first-year curriculum as Northeastern Law's full-time JD program students, with the advantage of receiving more hours delivered online.

FlexJD students will have access to the same broad range of opportunities as full-time JD students to build their professional skills and can take the same upper-level courses, including clinical courses and a long list of skills-based courses that includes offerings in areas such as alternative dispute resolution and transactional drafting. JDFLex students will take advantage of Northeastern Law's signature Cooperative Legal Education Program, and participate in numerous programs offered by the school's Center for Co-op and Career Development.

Northeastern Law has partnered with iLaw, part of BARBRI Global, the leading provider of online JD, post-JD and international programs for law schools in the U.S. for the development and delivery of this program.

"Our FlexJD really meets students where they are," said Associate Dean for Digital Strategy Julian Fray. "This past year has further illustrated the true power strong online teaching can have on today's students and busy professionals. The FlexJD incorporates all of the hallmarks that have made a Northeastern Law JD unique, with the welcome addition of the online element."

About Northeastern University School of Law

The nation's leader in experiential legal education since 1968, Northeastern University School of Law offers the longest-running, most extensive experience-based legal education program in the country (Cooperative Legal Education Program) and is a national leader in legal education reform. Northeastern University School of Law blends theory and practice, providing students with a unique set of skills and experience to successfully practice law.

About iLaw

iLaw, part of BARBRI Global, partners with law schools to create, market, deliver, monitor, and operate high-quality online programs and courses. Since 2012, iLaw has delivered online content to more than 12,000 students, worked alongside 25% of accredited law schools, and partnered with 30 graduate programs for law students, lawyers, and non-lawyers in different professions.

