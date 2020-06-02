Northerly Farms to be Featured at Pop Up Grocer Austin, Opening June 5th 2020

Pop Up Grocer has been heralded as the new age of storefronts. Their innovative model makes grocery shopping an exciting event rather than a mundane necessity. As Business Insider writes, "If you're in discovery mode looking for clean, natural food and health brands, Pop Up Grocer is an exciting entryway to keep your eye on."

This year marks Northerly's Pop Up Grocer debut. They're excited to share their sustainably-grown, farm-to-bowl rolled oats with the Austin community. With no preservatives, additives, or added sugars, Northerly's rolled oats are a versatile source of clean energy. Round that out with eco-friendly packaging and a give-back mission—for every 2 lb. bag sold, Northerly donates three servings of oats to the Feeding America network—Northerly is a fitting addition to the Pop Up Grocer family.

"The way people think and talk about their food is changing," said Clayton B. R. Wolfe, CEO of Northerly. "Today's consumers are looking for healthy food, short supply chains, and eco-friendly packaging. And we're grateful to innovative retailers like Pop Up Grocer for helping us connect with local communities."

The Austin Pop Up Grocer will be located at 408 W 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701, and is open to the public from June 5 – June 28, 10 AM-7 PM daily. Between 8 AM and 10 AM each day, they will hold private shopping for those who would prefer it. The Pop Up will limit four people inside at a time, require face coverings, and provide hand sanitizer upon entry. 5% of the in-store sales profits will go to All Together ATX. For more information, https://www.popupgrocer.co/austin.

About Northerly

Northerly is a sustainable farm with a mission to grow better food for more people. Their Scottsdale-based food brand is built around earth-friendly practices and community give-backs. Northerly's rolled oats are minimally-processed with no added sugars, preservatives, or additives. Plus, to help combat food insecurity in America, for every 2 lb. bag sold, Northerly donates three servings of rolled oats to their hunger-relief partners. To learn more, visit https://northerly.ag.

