Northern Light Adds Business Thought Leaders Content Set to SinglePoint Knowledge Management Platform

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Light® (www.northernlight.com) today announced its SinglePoint™ knowledge management platform now contains a search index of reports published by thought leaders from more than 15 preeminent business strategy consulting firms, world renowned "think tanks" and non-governmental research organizations.

Northern Light's new Thought Leaders content collection features insights across a range of industries and strategy topics from firms such as Accenture, API, Bain, BCG, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, IBM Institute for Business Value, KPMG, MITRE, Pew Research Center, PwC, Tata Consultancy Services, World Economic Forum (WEF), and the World Health Organization (WHO). Initially, the collection contains approximately 20,000 market and technology reports; Northern Light expects to add an additional 1,000 new reports per month to the search index.

The reports in the Thought Leaders collection contain analysis, commentary, and forecasts of the key trends in a broad swath of industries such as life sciences, healthcare, information technology, financial services, and consumer products. Key topics, such as marketing to Millennials and post-Millennials, are covered in depth. The search index includes links to the reports on the thought leaders' websites, and all of the reports in the collection are available to users.

Northern Light SinglePoint is a machine learning-enabled enterprise strategic research portal platform used for research and competitive intelligence by 250,000 professionals at Fortune 500 organizations. SinglePoint allows users to conduct integrated search across multiple content sources, and delivers informative search summaries and article abstracts, as well as automatically generated insights reports. Users also can save custom searches and bookmark articles, receive email search alerts about topics of interest, and create custom dashboards with only the topics an individual cares most about.

In addition to the new thought leaders content set, other content collections that can be accessed within SinglePoint include an organization's own primary research, licensed secondary research, industry news, technology vendor white papers, conference abstracts, and various government and industry databases.

"Creating new, high value content collections is an important way Northern Light adds value to SinglePoint," C. David Seuss, Northern Light's CEO, said. "The more business-relevant content a user can easily search and mine for insights, the better informed his or her business decisions will be – and that's the ultimate payoff for SinglePoint customers."

