Northern Light Supports The Salvation Army's 2021 Holiday Toy Distribution in Boston

BOSTON, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-based Northern Light (www.northernlight.com), a long-time corporate partner of The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division's holiday distributions, this year was a leading sponsor of the non-profit's annual Boston Christmas Castle toy distribution program.

Northern Light donated $25,000 so The Salvation Army could purchase toys for some 3,000 children from over 1,500 local families in need. The toys were distributed at The Salvation Army's Boston Kroc Center the week before Christmas by local Salvation Army staff and volunteers.

In addition, in 2021 Northern Light continued its tradition of donating $50,000 to The Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving meals program for Boston families experiencing financial hardship. This year, the organization distributed more than 2,000 turkeys and 28,000 pounds of food to families across the city.

"2021 was another challenging year as the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout continued to impact many families in greater Boston," said C. David Seuss, Northern Light's CEO. "There is nothing more difficult than to be without at a time when everyone else is celebrating their blessings. Northern Light is proud to be able to help and we continue to admire The Salvation Army for its dedication to serving the needs of others."

"For many individuals, providing basic necessities such as food and clothing for their families during the holiday season, and throughout the entire year, is a struggle," said Carlisa Brown, Divisional Director of Advancement, The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division. "The pandemic continues to be a real hardship for many individuals and families living in poverty. Across the entire state, The Salvation Army continues to see an increase in need due to unemployment and COVID-19's financial impact. That's why we're so grateful for the generosity and continued support of Northern Light."

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at over 7,000 centers of operation around the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked #2 on the list of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit salvationarmyma.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyMA and #DoingTheMostGood.

About Northern Light

Northern Light has been providing knowledge management platforms for competitive intelligence and market research insights to global enterprises since 1996. Northern Light's current clients include Fortune 1000 leaders across multiple industries such as information technology, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and life sciences. Northern Light has over 250,000 users of its strategic research portals. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Northern Light is a charter member of the Center for Complex Systems and Enterprises at the Stevens Institute of Technology.

