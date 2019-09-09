Northern Michigan Development Once Owned by Former NFL Players To Sell at Online Auction via Interluxe - Luxury Property Marketplace

A project originally started by NFL Quarterback Mark Brunell and his partners in Champion, LLC (teammates Joel Smeenge and Todd Fordham), the current owner has now elected to market the property on the Interluxe Real Estate Auction Marketplace™ selling at or above $700K at online auction beginning Monday, September 30 th .

Interluxe.com/12513

Designed to magnify the views of Crystal Lake, Big Platte and Little Platte, South Manitou Island and Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Laurel Ridge embraces the natural surroundings. Conveniently located 45 minutes from Traverse City, this incredible property extends the future owner the opportunity to develop something unique to the location and take advantage of everything the area has to offer including Crystal Mountain, a four-season ski, golf and spa resort, the Leelanau Peninsula and its award-winning wineries, and the critically acclaimed and world-renowned Interlochen Center For The Arts. Laurel Ridge Lake Views is unequivocally a True North, Pure Michigan destination.

"Interluxe is the preeminent online auction solution, and in respects to Michigan, the results speak for themselves having set multiple state and area records for properties sold through our platform," says Scott Kirk, Interluxe Founder and President. "Compared to a traditional real estate listing, marketing and selling via the Interluxe platform allows for national and global exposure and in regards to Laurel Ridge, we are able to share the incredible opportunity this property presents to a greater audience of buyers who may not be familiar with Northern Michigan and all it has to offer."

More information about the property including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid can be found at Interluxe.com/12513. The property is listed with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan.

To schedule a viewing, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893.

See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.Interluxe.com for full details.

About Interluxe:

Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform of its kind and since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. Interluxe boasts an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated over 20 years that is arguably the most valuable in the industry. More information is available at http://www.Interluxe.com.

CONTACT: Alex Goodman, alex.goodman@interluxe.com

SOURCE Interluxe

Related Links

http://interluxe.com

