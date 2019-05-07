Northern Oilfield Services Celebrates Its Two Year Anniversary

WILLSTON, N.D., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Northern Oilfield Services is celebrating their second successful year — and they have a lot to be proud of.

Not only has Northern Oilfield Services managed to stay afloat in a time that's often brutal and unforgiving for new businesses, but they have also thrived. They have managed to achieve four times the growth rate of the previous year and show no signs of slowing down.

"We are really excited about our accomplishments thus far and can't wait to keep this momentum going into the future," said CEO Sheldon Van Vost, " I couldn't be prouder of our team and the hard work they are putting in every day."

As if that wasn't enough of a reason for Northern Oilfield Services to celebrate, this month also marks 50,000 hours without a recordable incident or injury.

"We are extremely proud of the fact that we are not only growing at the rate we are, but we are doing so safely," said COO Jimmy Robinson.

Northern Oilfield Services is showing great success already in their two years and seem to be on a rocket-like trajectory. As their business continues to grow and expand, it will be interesting and exciting to see what Northern Oilfield Services has coming up next.

To learn more about the growth, future, and investment opportunities Northern Oilfield Services offers, visit www.nos-llc.com

About Northern Oilfield Services

Northern Oilfield Services was founded in 2017 to address a major need in the oil and gas industry. North Dakota is one of the largest crude oil producers in the U.S., second only to Texas. North Dakota has oil-rich Bakken shale formations that make it the perfect place to start for providing energy independence for the U.S. Northern Oilfield Services provides wellhead, frac and production trees, valve sales, rental, service, and repairs, They provide high-quality drilling, completion, production, and stimulation equipment for the short-term through equipment rentals or for the long term by selling all the equipment you might need. Equipment provided includes: frack trees, zipper manifolds, valves, wellheads, and more to help other companies safely and efficiently extract oil and gas. Northern Oilfield Services also provides maintenance programs for your on-site equipment.

