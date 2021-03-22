Northern Vertex Intersects 30.48 Meters of 1.63 g/t Gold and 18.27 g/t Silver from Surface and 39.62 Meters of 1.12 g/t Gold and 5.38 g/t Silver at Hercules Gold Project, Nevada

The Hercules Gold Project is a district scale property featuring significant near surface oxide, low sulphidation gold-silver epithermal mineralization hosted in Tertiary-age volcaniclastic rocks. It is located approximately one hour by car from Reno, Nevada, at the north end of the Walker Lane Trend. Northern Vertex's Moss Mine, currently the largest pure gold and silver mine in Arizona, is located at the southern portion of the Trend.

Phase II drilling conducted on the Hercules Gold Project during the second half of 2020 focused on the Cliffs and Hercules targets. Results from Phase II drilling appear to have confirmed the presence of a high-grade, near surface core of mineralization at the Hercules target. In addition, drilling at Cliffs discovered new gold mineralization further to the east than was intersected in previous drilling. Results also suggest additional discoveries may be made in the largely untested overburden-covered area between Hercules and Cliffs.

"Hercules continues to show its promise as a district-scale project with significant, near-surface grades for an open pit scenario," said Michael G. Allen, President of Northern Vertex. "Broad zones of potentially bulk mineable mineralization were intersected in drillholes from both targets. This program indicates that zones of mineralization drilled at depth appear to correlate with mineralized surface samples in line with our evolving structural interpretation for the area."

Hercules Phase II Drill Results

The Hercules 2020 Phase II drill program comprised 7,320 meters (m) of reverse circulation (RC) drilling in 28 drillholes. The drilling was focused on the Hercules (4,420 meters in 19 RC drillholes) and Cliffs Targets (2,460 meters in 8 RC drillholes), with a single RC drillhole testing a geophysical anomaly between the two targets (440 meters in hole H20019).

Hercules Target Highlight Holes1

Hole Azimuth/Dip

(degrees) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t)* H20026 300/-45 0.00 15.24 15.24 0.28 3.27 0.33 and

114.30 143.26 28.96 0.63 8.19 0.75 Incl.

131.06 132.59 1.52 3.50 6.40 3.59 and

158.50 166.12 7.62 0.37 0.96 0.38 H20029 300/-45 4.57 7.62 3.05 0.35 2.30 0.38 and

39.62 70.10 30.48 0.44 4.31 0.50 Incl.

56.39 59.44 3.05 1.49 14.10 1.69 and

74.68 88.39 13.72 0.23 1.26 0.25 and

91.44 99.06 7.62 0.38 3.94 0.43 and

103.63 111.25 7.62 0.31 2.00 0.34 H20031 300/-45 0.00 30.48 30.48 1.63 18.27 1.89 Incl.

6.10 9.14 3.05 5.55 47.90 6.23 H20036 300/-45 30.48 38.10 7.62 0.80 10.50 0.95 and

45.72 48.77 3.05 3.19 2.45 3.23 and

86.87 102.11 15.24 0.30 2.72 0.34 and

121.92 135.64 13.72 0.41 3.33 0.46 and

143.26 147.83 4.57 0.47 4.83 0.54 and

152.40 166.12 13.72 0.46 4.21 0.52 H20037 300/-45 4.57 6.10 1.52 0.35 5.70 0.43 and

18.29 36.58 18.29 1.80 16.94 2.04 Incl.

28.96 33.53 4.57 5.83 40.87 6.41 and

60.96 74.68 13.72 0.79 8.67 0.92 Incl.

65.53 67.06 1.52 2.48 32.60 2.95 H20038 300/-45 3.05 7.62 4.57 0.25 3.07 0.29 and

13.72 32.00 18.29 1.12 8.51 1.25 Incl.

18.29 21.34 3.05 4.81 30.50 5.25 and

53.34 60.96 7.62 1.12 30.06 1.55 and

65.53 96.01 30.48 0.59 6.62 0.68 Incl.

73.15 79.25 6.10 1.85 23.13 2.18





* AuEq = Au + (Ag/70); AuEq formula based on US$1,700 per ounce Au and US$24.25/oz Ag; metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%.1A number of mineralized intervals were omitted from this table for brevity. Please refer to the full table at the link below for complete results. True thickness estimated between 70% and 90% for drillholes inclined at -45 degrees to the west, between 50% and 90% for drillholes inclined at -60 degrees to the west, and between 35% and 50% for east-oriented drillholes. Length-weighted averages are uncut. Samples below detection limit were set to a value of half of the detection limit.

Cliffs Target Highlight Holes1

Hole Azimuth/Dip (degrees) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t)* H20022 300/-45 1.52 134.11 132.59 0.16 2.15 0.19 H20028 295/-45 0.00 6.10 6.10 0.32 3.08 0.36 and

15.24 25.91 10.67 0.22 3.66 0.27 and

28.96 45.72 16.76 0.25 2.56 0.29 and

269.75 281.94 12.19 0.87 3.49 0.92 H20030 295/-60 7.62 12.19 4.57 0.38 3.30 0.43 and

15.24 22.86 7.62 0.42 5.88 0.50 and

48.77 68.58 19.81 0.23 1.71 0.25 and

85.34 100.58 15.24 0.41 6.59 0.50 and

106.68 112.78 6.10 0.42 3.38 0.47 and

210.31 211.84 1.52 0.51 1.60 0.53 H20032 300/-60 6.10 22.86 16.76 0.28 1.90 0.31 H20034 300/-60 3.05 18.29 15.24 0.37 3.46 0.42 H20040 300/-45 6.10 13.72 7.62 0.33 2.94 0.37 And**

184.40 224.03 39.62 1.12 5.38 1.20 Incl.

185.93 192.02 6.10 5.04 14.93 5.26





* AuEq = Au + (Ag/70) ); AuEq formula based on US$1,700 per ounce Au and US$24.25/oz Ag; metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. ** Final sample in hole returned 0.52 g/t Au and 2.50 g/t Ag (0.55 g/t AuEq) 1 A number of mineralized intervals were omitted from this table for brevity. Please refer to the full table at the link below for complete results. True thickness estimated between 70% and 99% for drillholes inclined at -45 degrees to the west, between 50% and 90% for drillholes inclined at -60 degrees to the west, and between 35% and 50% for east-oriented drillholes. Length-weighted averages are uncut. Samples below detection limit were set to a value of half of the detection limit.

Both targets remain open along strike, across strike, and at depth, particularly east of the Hercules target where additional high-grade surface samples remain untested by drilling.

Extensional structures appear to have been the primary conduits along which gold and silver mineralization was emplaced into the volcaniclastic sequence on the Hercules property. Broad zones of disseminated gold mineralization appear to have been formed where the metal-bearing structures have intersected permeable units (e.g., block-and-ash tuff) in the volcaniclastic sequence.

Mineralization has largely been oxidized with local relicts of transitional mineralization remaining.

Potential new zones

Hole H20019 was drilled between the Hercules and Cliffs targets testing a geophysical target. Two zones of low-grade mineralization were cut suggesting additional discoveries may be made in the largely untested overburden-covered area between Hercules and Cliffs.

H20019 Results table

Hole Azimuth/Dip From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t)* H20019 300/-45 70.10 88.39 18.29 0.33 8.45 0.45 Incl.

79.25 83.82 4.57 0.84 27.87 1.24 and

184.40 199.64 15.24 0.31 3.46 0.36





* AuEq = Au + (Ag/70); AuEq formula based on US$1,700 per ounce Au and US$24.25/oz Ag; metallurgical

Processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%.

True thickness estimated between 70% and 90% for drillholes inclined at -45 degrees to the west. Length-weighted averages are uncut. Samples below detection limit were set to a value of half of the detection limit.

Additional target areas remain untested on the Hercules property, and the Company is compiling data in preparation for its next phase of drilling.

A full table of results can be found on the Company's website.

Qualified Person

Dr. Warwick Board, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Northern Vertex Mining Corp., and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

QA/QC

Reverse Circulation (RC) drillhole logging and sampling has been carried out by qualified geologists. RC samples, collected every 1.52 m, were transported in sealed bags by truck to the ALS Global Geochemistry Analytical Laboratory in Reno, Nevada, for sample preparation. Field control QAQC samples were inserted into the sample stream to provide a check on accuracy, precision, and cross contamination. Field control standards were inserted at a rate of one in 20 samples, with four standards being used. Field control blanks (barren rhyolite chips) were inserted at a rate of one in 20 samples with an offset of ten samples from the field control standards. Field control duplicates were inserted at a rate of one in 40 samples. Final assaying was done in the ALS Global Geochemistry Analytical Laboratory in North Vancouver, BC for analysis. ALS Global Geochemistry Analytical Laboratories meet all the requirements and are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017. Gold was determined by fire-assay fusion of a 30 g sub-sample with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS; Method Au-AA23). Overlimit samples of Au were assayed by gravimetric means (Au-GRA21). Cyanide-soluble gold was determined on 30 g sub-samples by cyanide leach with an AAS finish (Method Au-AA13). Multi-element data, including Hg and Se, were collected by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (Methods ME-ICP61, Hg-MS42, Se-MS46). Analytical laboratory QAQC data are available for each batch analyzed on ALS Global's Webtrieve service.

About Northern Vertex

Northern Vertex offers investors a rare combination of cash flow, production, top-tier management and exceptional exploration potential within two projects on the Walker Lane Gold Trend of western Nevada and Arizona. Management is executing a clear strategy that expands production and resources at the Moss Mine in Arizona while aggressively exploring the Hercules Project in Nevada.

