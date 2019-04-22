Northern Vertex Posts Record Production for Moss Mine in March

VANCOUVER, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSX.V: NEE) (OTC Nasdaq Intl.: NHVCF) (the "Company" or "Northern Vertex") is pleased to announce record production of 2,135 ounces of gold and 9,702 ounces of silver for the month of March from the Moss Gold Mine, located in Northwest Arizona.

Kenneth Berry, President and CEO, states: "We are pleased with the monthly incremental increases in gold and silver production that have been achieved at the Moss Mine. The production of 2,135 gold ounces set a new monthly record and we expect to realize new gold production highs as we continue to implement operational improvements."

New General Manager

We are pleased to appoint Joel Murphy as the Company's new General Manager at Moss. Mr. Murphy is a proven leader, who cultivates a collaborative team approach while implementing measurable goals. Joel brings years of experience in both operations and management from his previous tenure with Pegasus Gold. He progressed to President of U. S. Operations for Jipangu International Inc. and was General Manager of both the Florida Canyon and Standard Mines. During the past month Joel provided the direction to the operations team, resulting in changes to infrastructure and operating procedures which enabled an increase in solution flow onto the leach pad. The team expects additional increases in solution flow going forward, that should increase dissolution and positively impact the recovery of gold and silver from the heap.

Operating Results for March 2019 and Fiscal 2019 Year to Date:





One Month Ended

March 31, 2019

9 Months Ended

March 31, 2019(1)









Ore mined t 196,324

1,423,890 Waste mined t 341,165

2,608,396 Total mined t 537,489

4,032,086 Strip ratio waste/ore 1.74

1.83









Tonnes stacked t 209,470

1,546,967 Contained gold ounces stacked oz. 4,195

35,501 Contained silver ounces stacked oz. 92,771

514,179 Gold grade g/t 0.62

0.71 Silver grade g/t 13.78

10.34









Gold ounces produced oz. 2,135

16,829 Silver ounces produced oz. 9,702

67,204 Gold ounces sold oz. 2,977

17,010 Silver ounces sold oz. 7,924

49,796

(1) Includes pre-commercial production results

Qualified Person

The foregoing technical information contained in this news release has also been reviewed and verified by Mr. Joseph Bardswich, P.Eng., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person ("QP") for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 (Disclosure Standards for Mineral Projects).

About Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp., the newest gold producer in the US, is focused on low cost gold and silver production at its 100% owned Moss Mine in NW Arizona. The Company has experience across all areas of operations, mine development, exploration, acquisitions and financing of mining projects. With operations at the flagship Moss Mine achieving commercial production the Company intends to consolidate additional producing or near-term production gold assets within the Western US. Through mergers and acquisitions Northern Vertex's corporate goal is to become a mid-tier gold producer with over 200,000 ounces of gold production annually.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF NORTHERN VERTEX

"Kenneth Berry"

President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains statements about our future business and planned activities. These are "forward-looking" because we have used what we know and expect today to make a statement about the future. Forward-looking statements including but are not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work and analyses. Forward-looking statements usually include words such as scheduled, may, intend, plan, expect, anticipate, believe or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, actual events and results could be substantially different because of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business or events that happen after the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. As a general policy, we do not update forward-looking statements except as required by securities laws and regulations. US investors should be aware that mining terminology used for Canadian mineral project reporting purposes differs significantly from US terminology.

