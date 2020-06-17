Northern Virginia Mental Health Nonprofit Offers "Low-Tech, High Impact" Support During Covid-19

Using a series of eye-catching slogans on colorful yard signs, mental health nonprofit the AAKOMA Project will reach out to communities in Arlington County in partnership with the Arlington Partnership for Children, Youth, & Families.

Featuring slogans like "Be Bold. Seek Help." and "Healthy Minds Are Successful Minds," each yard sign will be translated into multiple languages to reach the widest possible audience, including Spanish, Arabic, Amharic, and Mongolian.

"We hope this low-tech, high impact effort helps people across our region prioritize their mental health during this tough time," said Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, founder of the AAKOMA Project.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the AAKOMA Project has co-led a variety of community-based initiatives, including virtual mental health support for young people of color and a virtual prom for high school students stuck at home.

About The AAKOMA Project: The AAKOMA Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to help diverse teenagers and their families achieve optimal mental health through dialogue, learning, and the understanding that everyone deserves care and support. Find out more at https://AAKOMAproject.org/.

