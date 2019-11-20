Northgate González Market Celebrates Grand Opening Of Newest Store In Riverside, Calif.

"We are excited at the Riverside community's overwhelming welcome to the grand opening of our newest store," said Miguel González, co-president of Northgate Market. "Our entrée into Riverside is a planned expansion of our grocery brand into key markets and an opportunity to offer local consumers an authentic shopping experience with customer service that will exceed everyone's expectations!"

The new store has a community room available for non-profit organizations needing meeting space and plans to host diabetes classes, cooking classes, yoga classes and more. Additionally, the Riverside store will include a medical clinic, Clinica Bienestar, where residents will be able to receive medical services.

The supermarket represents an economic development success story for the City of Riverside. The new Northgate Market employs 224 associates, with 168 of the positions filled by residents of Riverside and its surrounding areas.

With an eye on convenience and the busy lifestyles of today's shoppers, the store will also offer hundreds of new, on-the-go items to choose from along with easy-to-navigate checkout services.

As part of Northgate's grand opening celebration, the company reached out to local community organizations and made contributions totaling $25,000 to support local services and programs.

The company offers its customers a full-service supermarket with a large meat department, bakery, tortilleria, fresh produce, and prepared foods in addition to a sizeable section of domestic and imported Latin American grocery goods to provide a Mexican homeland experience.

The store will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 10391 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, Calif., 92505.

About Northgate Markets:

Northgate González Market is a premier Southern California supermarket chain that caters to the Latino community. Family-owned, operated and headquartered in Anaheim, CA, Northgate operates 41 high-volume stores in Orange County, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties, providing the highest quality merchandise, fresh and prepared foods and personal service. Learn more at www.northgatemarkets.com

