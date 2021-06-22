Northpoint Commercial Finance Partners with Reed Advisory Solutions LLC to expand their Information Technology Sector

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following more than ten consecutive years of robust growth and the development of an impressive customer base throughout North America, Northpoint Commercial Finance is excited to announce their partnership with Reed Advisory Solutions LLC who will focus on expanding their Information Technology sector. The partnership will combine Reed's origination platform with Northpoint's financial solutions.

From a start-up finance company to an established entity with an international scope, Northpoint has continued to innovate, bring on knowledgeable people, and form strategic partnerships throughout the industry, including this latest exciting endeavor. As this next phase begins for Northpoint, it is expected that the partnership with Reed Advisory Solutions LLC will strengthen Northpoint's offerings and aid in providing the best support and financing opportunities to the Information Technology industry.

Dan Radley, President and CEO of Northpoint, says, ""The partnership with Reed Advisory Solutions LLC is a perfect fit for us, and we couldn't be more excited as many of Northpoint's senior leadership team members have worked closely with the individuals of Reed Advisory Solutions LLC throughout their careers, averaging over 25 years with proven results."

John Reed, founder of Reed Advisory Solutions LLC, states, "We are excited about the partnership and look forward to working with Northpoint to help grow their Information Technology business. With our experience and industry relationships combined with their top-notch customer service and flexible finance programs, will help fill a great marketplace need."

About Reed Advisory Solutions LLC

A unique & innovative platform Reed Advisory Solutions LLC recognizes that "one size does not fit all". Information Technology Vendors & Resellers are being impacted by the ever changing landscape of how end user clients buy and consume products. At Reed Advisory Solutions LLC this is why we are in business, we put relationships first and our knowledge and experience is helping fill the void. More information about Reed Advisory Solutions LLC and their products can be found at www.reedadvisorysolutionsllc.com

About Northpoint Commercial Finance

Northpoint, is owned by LBC Capital, a subsidiary of Laurentian Bank of Canada and has offices in Alpharetta, GA, and Burlington, ON. Laurentian Bank, which has been in business for over 175 years, acquired Northpoint Financial in 2017. Northpoint was created by floorplan industry veterans highly experienced in forming and managing specialty finance programs. Our dedicated program team is empowered to make quick credit decisions and our unique flexibility provides a significant advantage in today's often inflexible environment. More information about Northpoint and their offerings is available at www.northpointcf.com.

