Northpointe Bank, a Top Performing Bank in the Nation, Appoints Brian Kuelbs as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northpointe Bank is pleased to announce that Brian Kuelbs will join the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer, effective April 30. Mr. Kuelbs will lead the bank's corporate financial strategy and seek out effective investment opportunities.

Northpointe Bank

"Brian is a well-respected leader who brings over 20 years of financial experience to Northpointe," said Chuck Williams, Northpointe Bank President & CEO. "His past leadership, financial forecasting and strategic planning roles will be invaluable as Northpointe continues to grow its residential lending and retail banking businesses."

Prior to Northpointe Bank, Kuelbs' served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer for public and privately held depository institutions, private-equity-backed ventures and specialty real estate finance companies. His most recent position was with Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer, and prior to that, he held senior positions with The Banc of California, Home Point Financial Corporation, Aurora Bank FSB, Countrywide Financial Corporation and GMAC Financial Services.

Mr. Kuelbs is a guest speaker at industry conferences on the topics of banking, mortgage finance and regulation. He holds a Master of Business Administration with a specialization in Finance from the University of Notre Dame, and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with majors in Mathematics, Quantitative Analysis, and Finance.

About Northpointe Bank:

Northpointe Bank, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a client-focused company that provides home loans and retail banking products to communities across the nation. Our mission is to be the best bank in America by bringing value and innovation to the people we serve.

For each of the past four years, Independent Community Bankers of America has ranked Northpointe Bank within the top 10 best performing banks in the nation among peer banks and according to the bank's return-on-equity**. To learn more, visit www.northpointe.com. Member FDIC – Equal Housing Lender.

Contact:

Michael J. Winks, President, Lending & Retail Banking

(616) 974-8406 [email protected]

** - Source: Best Performing Community Banks; Independent Community Bankers of America ranked Northpointe Bank as best performing bank according to return-on-equity for banks with assets over $1 billion.

