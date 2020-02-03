Northpointe Bank, a Top Performing Bank in the Nation, Appoints John Scattergood as Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer to Lead Technology Initiatives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northpointe Bank announced today that John Scattergood will join the company as senior vice president and chief information officer effective Feb. 3. Mr. Scattergood will lead the bank's enterprise-wide information technology strategy, organization, operations, infrastructure, and programs.

"John is a forward-thinking and innovative leader who brings over 30 years tech expertise to Northpointe," said Chuck Williams, Northpointe Bank President & CEO. "His significant experience with residential lending and customer service systems will prove especially valuable as Northpointe continues to implement a seamless customer experience."

Most recently, Scattergood was principal of JJS CIO Advisors, performing critical enterprise technology assessments for large organizations and private equity firms. In addition, he held leadership roles at Freedom Mortgage Corporation, JPMorgan Chase, American Home Mortgage Servicing, and Bear Stearns / Hudson Global Advisors. Scattergood holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Minnesota.

About Northpointe Bank:

Northpointe Bank, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a client-focused company that provides home loans and retail banking products to communities across the nation. Our mission is to be the best bank in America by bringing value and innovation to the people we serve.

For each of the past four years, Independent Community Bankers of America has ranked Northpointe Bank within the top ten best performing banks in the nation among peer banks and according to the bank's return-on-equity**. To find out more, visit www.northpointe.com. Member FDIC – Equal Housing Lender.

Contact:

Michael J. Winks, President, Lending & Retail Banking

(616) 974-8406 michael.winks@northpointe.com

** - Source: Best Performing Community Banks; Independent Community Bankers of America ranked Northpointe Bank as best performing bank according to return-on-equity for banks with assets over $1 billion.

SOURCE Northpointe Bank