Northpointe Bank, a Top-Performing Bank in the Nation, Appoints Mark E. Brown as Executive Vice President of Loan Servicing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northpointe Bank is pleased to announce that Mark E. Brown has joined the company as of Aug. 24, 2020. Mr. Brown is responsible for overseeing the overall operation and strategy for the loan servicing business unit.

"Mark is a well-respected servicing professional who brings over 20 years of leadership experience to Northpointe," said Kevin Comps, Northpointe Bank Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. "His past experience in both conventional and niche servicing will be instrumental for Northpointe in continuing to grow its loan servicing and sub-servicing business lines."

Prior to Northpointe Bank, Brown held leadership positions in both bank and non-bank servicers. His most recent position was with Selene Finance as executive vice president of loan servicing. Brown also previously held senior leadership roles at Bank United, Consortia Group, LLC, Matrix Data Solutions, Fairbanks Capital, Select Portfolio Services and Fleet Bank.

About Northpointe Bank:

Northpointe Bank, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a client-focused company that provides home loans and retail banking products to communities across the nation. Our mission is to be the best bank in America by bringing value and innovation to the people we serve. For each of the past six years, Independent Community Bankers of America® has ranked Northpointe Bank as a top-performing bank in the nation out of approximately 5,000 ICBA member banks*. Learn more about Northpointe Bank at: www.northpointe.com. Member FDIC – Equal Housing Lender.

