Northrop & Johnson And NetJets Extend The Luxury Travel Experience From Sea To Sky

"Our strategic partnerships cater to some of the world's most distinguished travelers, and NetJets' unwavering focus on safety and service makes them an ideal private aviation partner," said Daniel Ziriakus, COO of Northrop & Johnson. "We look forward to broadening luxury travel options for our yachting enthusiasts and extending the same extraordinary experiences to NetJets Owners."

As the two leading brands in their respective fields, the partnership will allow clients of both brands to enjoy exceptional travel experiences through jet travel and yacht charter. Additionally, clients who purchase a NetJets membership through Northrop & Johnson also enjoy exclusive benefits on select travel and aviation services.

"Northrop & Johnson values the luxury travel experience with the same vigor as NetJets does, offering exceptional, industry-leading service at every turn," Pat Gallagher, President, Sales & Marketing of NetJets. "This partnership showcases the NetJets advantage: bringing Owners unmatched access to what they're most passionate about."

With Northrop & Johnson charter experts arranging the superyacht itinerary at each destination in collaboration with the world's largest and most diverse private jet fleet, travelers can enjoy a seamless service with private air travel aboard NetJets and accommodation aboard the world's best superyachts for charter.

Since 1949, Northrop & Johnson has offered a new dimension of sophistication and service to the yachting lifestyle. Northrop & Johnson's reputation of success is built on decades of commitment to clients and commerce within the industry. From yacht sales and purchase to charter to management and marketing of the world's most discerning luxury vessels, Northrop & Johnson offers a total-service approach. The impressive record of yacht sales, growing charter fleet and global expansion are a testament to the honesty, integrity and steadfast promise to deliver the best to Northrop & Johnson's clientele.

NetJets Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the worldwide leader in private aviation. More than 50 years ago, NetJets launched the world's first private jet charter and management company. NetJets went on to pioneer shared aircraft ownership—offering the advantages of owning a private jet, without the responsibilities. Today, NetJets continues to innovate from cockpit and cabin to safety and accessibility. As the owner and operator of the world's largest and most diverse private jet fleet, NetJets hires only the most experienced and accomplished pilots and safety is NetJets' first and highest priority. NetJets full range of aviation options help individuals and businesses do more and miss less via the NetJets®, Executive Jet Management®, and Marquis Jet Card® service brands in North America and Europe. For more information about the world's most reliable and trusted aviation company, visit netjets.com.

