NorthScope ERP Adds Transactions for Planning Food Production and Food Sales

REDMOND, Wash., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the second quarter of 2020, in addition to its entire list of improvements, NorthScope ERP software added transactions to help its users improve efficiency when planning food production and making sales. These new transactions include Production Orders and Sales Quotes.

With Production Orders, NorthScope users can now keep track of inventory that is expected to be produced at a future date. These Production Orders will track the planned input, output and yield percentage based on the UOM without affecting inventory balances. Then, when production occurs, the new Production transaction can be tied to the Production Order. Similarly, the Sales Quotes allow NorthScope users to create Sales Quotes that can then be converted into a Sales Order once the quote has been approved.

Regarding the new planning transactions, NorthScope Development Manager, Jacob Swanson, said, "We know how important forecasting and planning are to food businesses and their success. Adding the ability to plan ahead with inventory production and to send out quotes before going through all the work of preparing a sales order gives our users a clear picture of what they're working towards."

In addition to the new Production Order and Sales Quote transactions, NorthScope's Q2 developments included new features and improvements for all areas of food manufacturing, including inventory lot management, invoicing, brokerage settlements, customer management, reporting and more in addition to hyper-focused industry feature improvements such as those pertaining to fisherman loan, Fish Ticket, fisherman and tender management.

About NorthScope: NorthScope is ERP software for food manufacturers created by the Northlake Partners (NLP) to specifically support the Alaska Seafood, Fruit and Vegetable, Aquaculture, and Primary Food Processing industries. Since 2008, NLP has been providing ERP software and step-by-step guidance for food manufacturers, giving them the tools to build the business they've always wanted.

