NorthScope ERP Makes Alaska Seafood Fish Ticket Management Easier

REDMOND, Wash., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the first quarter of 2019, NorthScope ERP upgraded its Fisherman Accounting features for Alaska Seafood Processors. While its entire list of new features from Q1 expands beyond Fisherman Accounting, the biggest upgrades were to NorthScope's management of eLandings integration and Fish Ticket data entry.

NorthScope has provided users with the ability to download fish tickets from eLandings for years, but in the first quarter of 2019, the integration was improved to provide users more control in how their Fish Ticket import from eLandings. Now, users can control, by Landing Type, what Fish Ticket data they want auto-added in NorthScope as tickets are imported. For each Landing Type users can specify whether to reject or auto add missing Fishermen, Fisherman Permits, Ticket Items, Chill Types, Gear, Management Programs, Ports, Stat Areas, and Vessels.

NorthScope also improved the layout and functionality of the Fish Ticket screens to better reflect how they are being used. These changes included re-organizing the page layout, clarifying data fields, improving error messages, and streamlining the posting process.

Of the new and improved Fish Ticket management features, NorthScope Product Manager Jacob Swanson said, "We work hard to make sure that our customers are taken care of and their needs are met, and the first quarter of this year was no exception. We not only added new features to NorthScope, but we also made existing features that are heavily used faster and easier to use."

In addition to NorthScope's support for Alaska Seafood Processors becoming more robust in Q1, the entirety of its ERP solution for Alaska Seafood Processors also includes fisherman management, loan management, fisherman sales, tender resales, local sales, AP invoices, pre-loaded ADF&G setup codes, fisherman checks and split checks, fisherman statements and more, all built with seasonal staff in mind.

About NorthScope: NorthScope is ERP software for food manufacturers created by the Northlake Partners (NLP) to specifically support the Alaska Seafood, Fruit and Vegetable, Aquaculture, and Primary Food Processing industries. Since 2008, NLP has been providing ERP software and step-by-step guidance for food manufacturers, giving them the tools to build the business they've always wanted.

