NorthShore and Color complete delivery of clinical genomics in routine care to 10,000 patients in the largest U.S. program to date, with plans to expand in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A year after Color and NorthShore University HealthSystem (NorthShore) announced their partnership to integrate clinical genomics into routine primary care, the two organizations have completed the largest U.S. genomics program to date. The partnership will expand in 2020 to 30 additional clinics within the NorthShore system and its newest partner, Swedish Hospital, while integrating more sophisticated information into clinical care including predictive polygenic risk scores for type 2 diabetes and coronary artery disease.

The program, DNA-10K, has met its goals of enrolling 10,000 participants and providing patients with actionable clinical genomic results, including risks for cancer, heart disease and how genes affect responses to medication. This partnership incorporates clinical genomic results into patients' electronic medical records (EMRs), where real-time alerts allow providers to leverage genomic insights at the frontlines of care for long-term actionability and enhanced decision making by physicians and providers at NorthShore.

"We've built a model of Advanced Primary Care that is transforming the delivery of healthcare," said J.P. Gallagher, President and Chief Executive Officer of NorthShore. "We've seen firsthand that genetic information is a foundational part of healthcare for all patients. Clinically relevant findings provide lifesaving information that physicians can immediately use to diagnose, treat and even avoid diseases."

The integration of cancer and cardiac insights, combined with pharmacogenomics, into clinical care via NorthShore's EMR platform has proven to be a key component of the integrated approach and is generating significant value in patient care.

DNA-10K's potential to improve patient care proved critical for NorthShore physicians. 116 or 99% of eligible physicians ordered the test for their patients. In an internal survey of physicians who ordered the test for their patients, more than half said DNA-10K has already provided a direct clinical benefit to patients, and 81% said it would in the future.

"Over the past year Color and NorthShore have demonstrated an effective, efficient, and scalable way to integrate genomics into clinical care," said Color CEO Othman Laraki. "NorthShore's approach to care delivery is a model that will drive the future of the healthcare industry."

Beyond clinical genomic testing, DNA-10K provided key resources that helped NorthShore scale genomics efficiently to over 10,000 patients. Color's unique genetic counseling infrastructure helped patients and NorthShore physicians interpret results and map patients' healthcare plans for the future. Of the patients who took advantage of genetic counseling, 99% were able to within 48 hours of requesting an appointment compared to the industry standard of 4-6 weeks. DNA-10K also helped boost patient engagement throughout the care process. The test has empowered patients to take control of their health, with insights related to how they process certain medications: 99.8% of patients had at least one actionable finding associated with pharmacogenomics drug/gene interactions.

The program has been well-received by patients:

90% were satisfied with their experience.

82% would recommend genetic testing to others.

95% received their genetic test results in less than thirty days.

Nearly 80% consented to participate in third party research.

70% said that the program enabled them to better manage their personal health.

The program attracted more than 800 new patients to the NorthShore system.

About Color

Color is the leader in delivering precision healthcare through cutting-edge technology. Color makes data-driven health programs such as clinical genetics accessible, convenient, and cost-effective for everyone. Color partners with leading health systems, premier employers, and national health initiatives around the world including the million-person All of Us program by the National Institutes of Health. For more information about Color, visit www.color.com.

About NorthShore University HealthSystem

NorthShore University HealthSystem (NorthShore) is an integrated healthcare delivery system consistently ranked a Top 15 Major Teaching Hospital in the U.S. Headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, NorthShore includes five hospitals – Evanston, Glenbrook, Highland Park, Skokie and the newly acquired Swedish Hospital, 140 care sites and 2,300 physicians, serving over 635,000 patients. Nationally recognized for its data analytics, predictive models and translational research, NorthShore is using these innovations to identify patient risk, enhance care decision-making and drive positive outcomes. NorthShore is a Magnet recognized organization, the first in Illinois designated as a system to receive this prestigious honor that demonstrates nursing excellence. The system also includes the NorthShore Research Institute, NorthShore Foundation and NorthShore Home & Hospice Services. As a not-for-profit organization, NorthShore provides more than $211 million in charitable care and services to the communities it serves, while philanthropic support from individuals and organizations enhances clinical care, research and education programs.

