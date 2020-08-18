NorthShore Care Supply Announces New Vice President of E-Commerce and Marketing

GREEN OAKS, Ill., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthShore Care Supply has named Dhiraj Rustagi to the newly created position of vice president, E-Commerce and Marketing. Rustagi will lead the effort to expand the reach for the leading direct-to-consumer premium adult diaper brand in the U.S. His responsibilities include implementing E-commerce strategies, managing customer acquisition and retention as well as increasing market share across incontinence product lines and consumer segments. In his role, Dhiraj will also identify new growth vehicles and strategies to meet sales and profit goals.

"Dhiraj is a welcome addition to our NorthShore team, as he brings experience in launching and leading global digital strategies and CRM platforms," says Adam Greenberg, NorthShore's president and founder. "As we implement new growth initiatives, Dhiraj's leadership and extensive experience will help us continue to build our marketing capabilities and E-Commerce business while building NorthShore® into a global, omnichannel brand."

Dhiraj brings nearly 20 years of global digital and E-Commerce leadership experience to NorthShore. Most recently, he served as director of Global Digital Strategy and CX for Omron Global where he oversaw global digital strategy, digital/E-Commerce implementation and digital customer experience enhancements for the leader in industrial automation and health care. Prior to Omron, he worked at Mead Johnson Nutrition as a global digital product and strategy owner, during which he launched a new global digital experiences platform, including direct-to-consumer shop for leading baby formula brand Enfamil.

Dhiraj will be in charge of setting the strategic and tactical direction for NorthShore.com and digital operations for the NorthShore brand.

About NorthShore Care Supply

Founded in 2002, NorthShore Care Supply provides peace of mind to families managing with moderate to severe incontinence through life-changing absorbent products. The company is committed to #EndHealthStigma as we help 80 million Americans managing some form of bladder or bowel incontinence live their life to the fullest. Our featured NorthShore® brand is the leading premium adult diaper brand in the U.S. and is available at NorthShore.com or 800-563-0161. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook @NorthShoreCareSupply, Twitter @NorthShoreCare, and on Instagram @NorthShoreCare.

