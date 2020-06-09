NorthShore Care Supply Makes Top 1000 List as a Leading Online Retailer

GREEN OAKS, Ill., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthShore Care Supply was recognized as one of the leading online retailers in the industry by Digital Commerce 360, placing on its Top 1000 list. NorthShore Care Supply's NorthShore® brand is the fastest-growing super-premium brand of adult diapers in the U.S. After collecting nearly 200 data points from each retailer, Digital Commerce 360 performed a detailed analysis of industry benchmarks across many categories. From there, the company used the results to comprise its list of the leading eCommerce retailers in North America.

NorthShore Care Supply

NorthShore Care Supply ranked high in benchmarks including:

International shipping

Mobile sales

Average order value

Website features and functions

Source of website traffic

Payment methods

Conversion rate

Search engine optimization

NorthShore Care Supply offers incontinence care products and accessories – medically necessary items. Their importance especially increased as a result of COVID-19, when NorthShore's leadership implemented strategies to ensure customers received their items when they need them.

"We started planning as early as the beginning of the year when we saw what was happening with supplies coming from China," says Adam Greenberg, president and founder. "NorthShore has partnerships with many different manufacturers throughout the world so we were lucky to have a diversified supply chain mechanism to ensure product volume and fulfillment."

With an eye toward innovation and creativity, NorthShore Care Supply formulated several ways to minimize issues caused by the pandemic. Greenberg took steps to ensure regular NorthShore.com customers continued to receive their regularly scheduled auto-ship reorders while welcoming a significant number of new customers looking for adult and baby wipes, diapers, pull-ons and other highly absorbent products. For about a month, at the peak of delivery issues related to COVID-19 across the U.S., NorthShore had to temporarily suspend its two-day delivery guarantee on orders placed via Amazon.

NorthShoreCare.com moved up 39 spots from 2019 to reach number 780 on this year's Top 1000 list.

"The products we sell are essential for those managing incontinence and we are honored to be able to offer life-changing products that help individuals live full lives thanks to NorthShore," says Greenberg. "We are proud to be included once again on Digital Commerce 360's Top 1000 list. It is an honor and it confirms the impact we are making in helping #EndStigma for Incontinence."

About NorthShore Care Supply

NorthShore Care Supply was founded in 2002 by Adam Greenberg after family members struggled to manage their incontinence with retail adult diapers. NorthShore® is the leading direct-to-consumer brand of high absorbency adult diapers and incontinence supplies in the U.S., providing peace of mind to those with moderate to severe incontinence. NorthShore is committed to #EndHealthStigma to help 80 million Americans living with some form of bladder or bowel dysfunction. For more information, call 800-563-0161, visit www.NorthShore.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook @NorthShoreCareSupply, Twitter @NorthShoreCare, and on Instagram @NorthShoreCare.

