Northstar Announces Managing Director of Institutional Equity, Jason Psome

DENVER, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Northstar Commercial Partners announced the hiring of Jason Psome as the company's new Managing Director of Institutional Equity. Mr. Psome will focus on raising capital from institutional investors across the United States, including, but not limited to family offices, endowments, private equity firms, and pensions. He brings extensive experience in developing portfolio level solutions to Northstar.

He has previously served as Managing Director at Nuveen, Executive Director at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, and was responsible for alternative investment business development at AllianceBernstein. He has also held senior-level institutional marketing and sales positions at Neuberger Berman, Deutsche Asset Management, and Sanford C. Bernstein.

"The addition of Jason and his impressive track record to the Northstar team marks the beginning of a new and substantial expansion for the company," said Northstar Founder and CEO, Brian Watson. "We are very excited to have him onboard and look forward to accomplishing great things together."

In addition to having presented at various industry events on fixed income and other aspects of the capital markets, Jason has co-authored a chapter in Fabozzi's "The Handbook of Stable Value Investments" on actively managed core-plus fixed income titled "Managed Synthetics" and has solo authored a comprehensive Sanford C. Bernstein research piece entitled "Synthetic GICs – The Next Generation." He has been quoted in a myriad of industry and business publications including Pensions and Investments magazine, Business Week, and more.

"I am thrilled to join Northstar's world class team. I look forward to expanding our institutional relationships in New York and across the U.S.," said Psome, who will operate out of Northstar's New York City office in Midtown Manhattan at 245 Park Avenue.

Northstar specializes in buying vacant, distressed, value-add, and income-generating assets throughout the United States, in order to help stabilize properties, and create jobs and opportunities for thousands of people. Since Watson founded the company in 2000, Northstar has closed more than 140 deals, and currently has 46 retail, office, industrial/warehouse, medical, senior care, and data centers in 15 states under its investment, development, and management. The portfolio exceeds $1.36 billion of market value.

