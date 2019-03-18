Northstar Meetings Group and Singapore Tourism Board Announce 2nd Annual 'Their PASSION MADE Your Event POSSIBLE'

SECAUCUS, N.J., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Tourism Board and Northstar Meetings Group today launched the 2nd annual "Their PASSION MADE Your Event POSSIBLE" awards program. The program recognizes behind-the-scenes industry professionals whose passion and commitment to excellence contributes meaningfully to the achievement of successful business events and the highest levels of customer satisfaction. It also highlights the importance of the meetings industry to the livelihoods of millions of hospitality professionals in the U.S. and worldwide.

U.S. and Singapore meetings industry leaders and suppliers can nominate behind-the-scenes professionals --- such as Convention Service Managers, Show Decorators, F&B Managers/Chefs, Transportation Managers and Audio/Visual Specialists --- who embody the "Passion Made Possible" spirit and who contribute to successful business events for their organizations or their customers' organizations.

Nominees will be evaluated by a panel of industry experts and those judged to represent the ideals of "Passion Made Possible" will be recognized and celebrated at MICE industry events in the U.S. and Singapore. They'll also be featured in articles and advertisements across various Northstar Meetings Group media, including: Meetings & Conventions (M&C), Successful Meetings, M&C Asia and Incentive magazines and their respective websites.

"One of the most important contributions we made to the meetings industry last year was this program," said David Blansfield, executive vice president, Northstar Meetings Group, referring to last year's 'Their PASSION MADE Your Event POSSIBLE' campaign. "Not only was it meaningful to the professionals who were recognized, it was even more rewarding for the people and the organizations who nominated them. Nominees are behind-the-scenes staff members who show up for work on-time every day, go above-and-beyond in their jobs, and --- unfortunately --- rarely get the recognition they deserve. This program changes that."

Kershing Goh, regional director, Americas, Singapore Tourism Board, said, "Singapore is constantly evolving, reinventing and reimagining itself, but one important constant is her people, the people who embody the country's 'Passion Made Possible' spirit. Singapore's success in the meetings business did not come by chance. The many years of accolades that we've received is testament to the efforts of all our industry colleagues that have always come together to punch above their weight to give peace-of-mind to meeting organizers of every event, be it the Trump-Kim Summit or a corporate or Association meeting."

In 2018, hundreds of nominations were submitted and six behind-the-scenes meetings and events heroes were recognized.

To learn more about "Their PASSION MADE Your Event POSSIBLE," the professionals who were celebrated in last year's inaugural class, and to nominate someone you know this year who helps the meetings industry achieve success every day, visit passionmadepossibleawards.com. Nominations are due by April 29 for Singapore nominees, and July 1 for U.S. nominees.

Questions: Email David Blansfield at dblansfield@ntmllc.com.

About Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore's key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions. For more information, visit stb.gov.sg or visitsingapore.com or follow them on Twitter @STB_sg.

About Northstar Meetings Group

Northstar Meetings Group is the leading B-to-B information and marketing solutions company serving all segments of the business meetings, events, sports and incentives market --- including full- and part-time meeting planners, as well as corporate, association, sports and not-for-profit decision-makers, and incentive professionals, facilitating their professional development and achievement of business goals. The company's influential brands --- Meetings & Conventions, Successful Meetings, Meeting News, Incentive and SportsTravel --- currently serve over 350,000 active meeting and event planners and incentive professionals, across an integrated suite of data, digital, events and print products. For more information, please visit NorthstarMeetingsGroup.com.

About Northstar Travel Group

Northstar is the owner of well-known brands including Travel Weekly, TravelAge West, Business Travel News, Successful Meetings, Meetings & Conventions, Travel Weekly China, Incentive, M&C China and Web in Travel. The company produces more than 75 face-to-face events in 13 countries in retail travel, hospitality, corporate travel, travel technology and the meetings industry. In addition, Northstar owns Phocuswright, the leading research, business intelligence and event producer serving the fastest-growing segment of the travel industry, online travel distribution. Northstar also is the majority shareholder in Inntopia, the leading SaaS e-commerce software, CRM database-marketing and predictive analytics business serving the mountain-destination, activities and specialty-destination travel markets.

Based in Secaucus, N.J., the company also has offices in New York, N.Y.; Denver, Colo.; Los Angeles, Calif.; Winston-Salem, N.C.; Stowe, Vt.; Lombard, Ill., and global offices in Singapore, Beijing and Shanghai.

Northstar Travel Group is owned by funds managed by EagleTree Capital.

SOURCE Northstar Meetings Group and Singapore Tourism Board