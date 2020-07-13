Northstar Memorial Group Achieves Ranking on Selling Power's Annual "50 Best Companies to Sell For" List in 2020

The list encompasses companies of all sizes, with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with sales-force numbers in the thousands.

To gather data, the Selling Power research team issued a comprehensive application with detailed sections covering these categories:

1) Compensation and Benefits

2) Hiring, Sales Training, and Sales Enablement

3) Customer Retention

Sections were also provided for companies to spotlight any other information about their sales organization and culture that would help the research team fine-tune the rankings.

Selling Power magazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner says this list is a critical tool for sales professionals to evaluate their options in an era of extreme change.

"Recent shakeups around the globe mean more top sales talent is available to hire, and potential candidates need tools to help weigh options and guide their career choices," he says. "Each company on this list has created a winning sales culture in its own unique way, with the right tools in place to support a growth-oriented sales career over the long haul."

