Northstar to Give Away its Anonymous Incident Reporting System (AIR) to Schools and Nonprofits

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of AIR, a new cloud-based platform allowing organizations to offer an anonymous incident reporting system to its employees, NorthstarPMO Inc. today announced that it is making the system available to schools and nonprofits in the US completely free of charge.

AIR is a SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform that makes anonymous reporting systems accessible to smaller organizations for the first time.

Free anonymous reporting software for schools and nonprofits

"Every day, hard-working employees in smaller businesses are exposed to harassment, toxic environments, and other forms of abuse" says David Bradshaw, SVP of Client Services at Northstar. "AIR gives these victims a voice, allowing them to take a stand and make the workplace safer for everyone. What sets our system apart from the rest is that it within reach of any organization. AIR requires no software or hardware installation, can be set up in 10 minutes, and is available for a low monthly fee - discounted for organizations with fewer than 100 employees."

Bradshaw continues: "In designing a system that is financially and technically more accessible to smaller organizations, we have also put anonymous reporting systems within reach of nonprofit organizations that work hard to improve our communities, on very limited budgets. Today's announcement goes one step further and enables any nonprofit in the US to deploy an anonymous reporting system in 10 minutes, completely free of charge."

Features of AIR include:

Fully managed anonymous reporting platform

No software or hardware installations required

Access from any device, anywhere

Secure, two-way messaging preserving anonymity

Intuitive user experience, similar to text messaging

Innovative Responder Groups feature allows users to choose who sees their messages

Optional SMS and Email notifications for new reports and responses

AIR is available now, FREE for US-based schools and nonprofits, and starting at just $49 per month for for-profit organizations with fewer than 100 employees. A free trial is available.

For more information on AIR, visit https://www.northstarpmo.com/anonymous-reporting-service/.

About Northstar: Northstar is the People Operations company supporting the growth of SMEs and non-profits nationwide. We offer a range of services to help with HR operations, payroll/benefits, HR audits, recruiting, employee handbooks, as well as strategic projects such as workforce planning, leadership training, and DEIB programs. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Northstar is set up to operate with remote clients, enabling us to serve our clients no matter where they are in the world.

