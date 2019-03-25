NorthVision announces USB Type C support for the VisionShare wireless presentation system at ISE 2019

LANGLEY, British Columbia, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthVision Technology ( www.NorthVision.com ) is a leading collaborative solution provider based in Canada. We are now bringing collaborative and interactive solutions to a brand new level by offering the World's First Wireless True 4K with the ease of plug and play.

Type C was announced at ISE 2019 and NorthVision is the first company to offer transmitters with Type C connectors for VisionShare. Customers are asking for Type C because it is reversible which makes it easy to plug in and use. The new transmitters using USB Type-C connection are compatible with our existing charging stations. This model will be available in 2Q 2019.

"With this, NorthVision is perfectly aligned with the market trend as USB Type-C adoption keeps growing among computing and mobile devices. We showed our USB Type-C solution at ISE this year and we received very positive feedback from distributors, resellers and end users," said Emmanuel Herbreteau, European Business Development Director at NorthVision.

VisionShare is a wireless collaboration system that is easy to use as it needs no software drivers to operate. This is a plus as many companies avoid installing extra software on computers for security reasons. VisionShare operates wirelessly at 60 GHz and is a point-to-point wireless solution with no interference. VisionShare provides true video quality without the compression of video data and transmits up to 4K/UHD with zero latency.

The VisionShare models A20, A30, A40 and A45 use WiFi 60GHz wireless technology and are all using HDMI. Not only can people use this product without a software installation, they will experience better performance than systems that use the older generation USB connectors. Consumers get the best digital quality because HDMI connections do not compress and decompress the data between devices. NorthVision held a side-by-side demonstration to show how the performance of VisionShare stacks up against the competition. See the demonstration video here: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6513761010464198656

