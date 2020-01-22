Northwell Announces Affiliation with The Center for Discovery

For more than 30 years, Northwell has supported facilities and programs that provide this specialized care. The collaboration with TCFD furthers Northwell's commitment of support and funding for research in this area.

Established in 1948, TCFD (www.tcfd.org) provides health care and education for more than 1,200 children and adults with complex disabilities, medical frailties and autism spectrum disorders. TCFD educates and provides residential services for 300 children between the ages of five and 21-years old. The Center also provides residential services for nearly 200 adult residents. Designated by the New York State Department of Health as a Center of Excellence, TCFD has pioneered a Lifestyle Medicine model of care that focuses on preventative and proactive treatment of complex conditions. In addition, TCFD is creating a Children's Specialty Hospital Center and Research Institute for Brain and Body Health that will serve as a national model of care for people living with autism spectrum disorders as well as other complex conditions such as Alzheimer's, Dementia and PTSD. The Hospital is scheduled to open in early 2021.

"The Center for Discovery shares our values of providing extraordinary care through a program of continual innovation, education and a commitment to excellence," said Michael J. Dowling, President and CEO of Northwell Health. "We look forward to working together with them to provide a full continuum of medical and behavioral health services that help enhance the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities and medical complexities."

"We are very excited about the many positive benefits this affiliation will bring" said Patrick H. Dollard, President and CEO of The Center for Discovery. "With Northwell's expansive resources and expertise this new collaboration can truly advance vital research and improve the lives of many more people with complex conditions. We can do great work together."

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, about 750 outpatient facilities and more than 13,600 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 70,000 employees – 16,000-plus nurses and 4,000 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About The Center for Discovery

The Center for Discovery (TCFD) is a leading provider of healthcare and education services for more than 1,200 children and adults with complex conditions, medical frailties and Autism Spectrum Disorders, located 90 miles northwest of New York City. Named a Center of Excellence in 2016, TCFD has long been a leader in developing new models of care for individuals with complex conditions. Located on 1,500 acres of land in Sullivan County, TCFD houses school campuses, residences, medical and research facilities, organic and biodynamic farmland, and leased private businesses offering meaningful employment opportunities. Deeply focused on an individual's personal potential and possibilities, rather than a disability, TCFD strives to create better care and unique and challenging opportunities for the most vulnerable populations. For more information about TCFD, please visit www.tcfd.org.

Contact:

Northwell Health

Andrea Mineo

Sr. Public Relations Specialist

516-321-6706

amineo@northwell.edu

The Center for Discovery

Michael Rosen

Executive VP of Marketing and Strategic Communications

(917) 232-5556

mrosen@tcfd.org

SOURCE The Center for Discovery

Related Links

https://thecenterfordiscovery.org/

